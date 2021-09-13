Monday, September 13, 2021 5:40 pm
Artea teams switch places in IFCA poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Local conference rivals switched places in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association Poll: In Class 4A, East Noble (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 while NE8 opponent Leo (4-0) fell a spot to No. 4. The rivals will meet at East Noble this Friday.
Roncalli (4-0) received nine of 10 first-place votes in Class 4A.
Similarly in Class A, Adams Central (3-1) rose a spot to No. 2, while archrival South Adams (4-0) fell a spot to No. 3. Churubusco (2-2) held stead at No. 10 despite a loss to Eastside. Indianapolis Lutheran received all 10 first-place votes in Class A.
In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger fell two spots to No. 4 after falling to Homestead. Snider (2-1) rose to No. 6 despite being idle. Cathedral is Class 5A's unanimous No. 1.
In Class 6A, Homestead (3-1) did not get a bump after knocking off the Saints, and they continue to receive votes along with Carroll (3-1). Center Grove is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.
In Class 2A, Bishop Luers (4-0) remains the unanimous No. 1, and Eastside (4-0) held steady and is tied for seventh.
Norwell (3-1) and Concordia (1-3) continued to receive votes in Class 3A. Brebeuf Jesuit is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A with eight top votes, and West Lafayette and Gibson Southern received one first-place vote each.
The full poll is listed below:
2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll
6A
1 Center Grove (10) 4-0 100
2 Westfield 3-1 85
3 Carmel 3-1 76
4 Merrillville 4-0 63
5 Brownsburg 3-1 60
6 Warren Central 3-1 49
7 Hamilton SE 4-0 42
8 Ben Davis 2-2 31
9 Chesterton 4-0 19
10 Lawrence North 3-0 12
Others receiving votes:
Homestead 3-1 (8), Fishers 3-1 (3), Carroll (Allen) 3-1 (2)
5A
1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 4-0 100
2 Valparaiso 4-0 89
3 Bloomington South 4-0 78
4 Bishop Dwenger 3-1 66
5 Decatur Central 3-1 62
6 Snider 2-1 46
7 Zionsville 2-2 36
8 Mishawaka 3-1 28
9 Kokomo 4-0 14
T10 Bloomington North 3-1 10
T10 Castle 3-1 10
Others receiving votes: Harrison (WL) 3-1 (7), Michigan City 2-2 (2), Concord 3-1 (1), Whiteland 1-2 (1)
4A
1 Indpls Roncalli (9) 4-0 92
2 Mooresville 4-0 79
3 East Noble 3-0 69
4 Leo 4-0 66
5 Jasper (1) 4-0 62
6 East Central 3-1 53
7 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 3-1 30
8 Northridge 4-0 18
9 Indpls Chatard 0-4 16
10 Northview 4-0 14
Others receiving votes: Evansville Memorial 3-1 (12), Logansport 3-0 (10), Northwood 2-2 (8), Delta 3-1 (4), New Prairie 3-1 (4), Greenfield Central 2-2 (4), Hobart 2-2 (2)
3A
1 Indpls Brebeuf (8) 4-0 98
2 West Lafayette (1) 4-0 80
3 Gibson Southern (1) 3-1 78
4 Danville 3-1 72
5 Tri-West 4-0 59
6 Lawrenceburg 3-1 51
7 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 4-0 25
8 Brownstown Central 4-0 21
T9 Owen Valley 4-0 17
T9 Western Boone 2-2 17
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 2-2 (13), Norwell 3-1 (6), Sullivan 2-2 (5), Concordia 1-3 (4), Hanover Central 3-1 (2), Oak Hill 3-1 (2)
2A
1 Bishop Luers (10) 4-0 100
2 Eastbrook 4-0 88
3 Andrean 2-2 81
4 Tipton 4-0 63
5 Evansville Mater Dei 3-1 59
6 Heritage Christian 4-0 49
T7 Eastside 4-0 26
T7 Linton-Stockton 4-0 26
9 Rensselaer Central 3-1 16
10 Lafayette CC 2-2 13
Others receiving votes: Speedway 4-0 (10), Indpls Scecina 3-1 (8), Eastern Hancock 3-1 (4), North Posey 4-0 (1), Triton Central 2-2 (1)
1A
1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 4-0 100
2 Adams Central 3-1 78
3 South Adams 4-0 72
4 Monroe Central 4-0 64
5 Winamac 3-0 55
6 Parke Heritage 3-1` 46
7 Covenant Christian 3-1 40
8 North Judson 4-0 33
9 Springs Vallkey 4-0 22
10 Churubusco 2-2 17
Others receiving votes: South Putnam 3-1 (14), Covington 3-1 (4), Southwood 2-2 (3), West Washington 1-1 (1)
