Artea teams switch places in IFCA poll

Local conference rivals switched places in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association Poll: In Class 4A, East Noble (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 while NE8 opponent Leo (4-0) fell a spot to No. 4. The rivals will meet at East Noble this Friday.

Roncalli (4-0) received nine of 10 first-place votes in Class 4A.

Similarly in Class A, Adams Central (3-1) rose a spot to No. 2, while archrival South Adams (4-0) fell a spot to No. 3. Churubusco (2-2) held stead at No. 10 despite a loss to Eastside. Indianapolis Lutheran received all 10 first-place votes in Class A.

In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger fell two spots to No. 4 after falling to Homestead. Snider (2-1) rose to No. 6 despite being idle. Cathedral is Class 5A's unanimous No. 1.

In Class 6A, Homestead (3-1) did not get a bump after knocking off the Saints, and they continue to receive votes along with Carroll (3-1). Center Grove is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.

In Class 2A, Bishop Luers (4-0) remains the unanimous No. 1, and Eastside (4-0) held steady and is tied for seventh.

Norwell (3-1) and Concordia (1-3) continued to receive votes in Class 3A. Brebeuf Jesuit is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A with eight top votes, and West Lafayette and Gibson Southern received one first-place vote each.

The full poll is listed below:

2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll

6A

1 Center Grove (10) 4-0 100

2 Westfield 3-1 85

3 Carmel 3-1 76

4 Merrillville 4-0 63

5 Brownsburg 3-1 60

6 Warren Central 3-1 49

7 Hamilton SE 4-0 42

8 Ben Davis 2-2 31

9 Chesterton 4-0 19

10 Lawrence North 3-0 12

Others receiving votes:

Homestead 3-1 (8), Fishers 3-1 (3), Carroll (Allen) 3-1 (2)

5A

1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 4-0 100

2 Valparaiso 4-0 89

3 Bloomington South 4-0 78

4 Bishop Dwenger 3-1 66

5 Decatur Central 3-1 62

6 Snider 2-1 46

7 Zionsville 2-2 36

8 Mishawaka 3-1 28

9 Kokomo 4-0 14

T10 Bloomington North 3-1 10

T10 Castle 3-1 10

Others receiving votes: Harrison (WL) 3-1 (7), Michigan City 2-2 (2), Concord 3-1 (1), Whiteland 1-2 (1)

4A

1 Indpls Roncalli (9) 4-0 92

2 Mooresville 4-0 79

3 East Noble 3-0 69

4 Leo 4-0 66

5 Jasper (1) 4-0 62

6 East Central 3-1 53

7 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 3-1 30

8 Northridge 4-0 18

9 Indpls Chatard 0-4 16

10 Northview 4-0 14

Others receiving votes: Evansville Memorial 3-1 (12), Logansport 3-0 (10), Northwood 2-2 (8), Delta 3-1 (4), New Prairie 3-1 (4), Greenfield Central 2-2 (4), Hobart 2-2 (2)

3A

1 Indpls Brebeuf (8) 4-0 98

2 West Lafayette (1) 4-0 80

3 Gibson Southern (1) 3-1 78

4 Danville 3-1 72

5 Tri-West 4-0 59

6 Lawrenceburg 3-1 51

7 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 4-0 25

8 Brownstown Central 4-0 21

T9 Owen Valley 4-0 17

T9 Western Boone 2-2 17

Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 2-2 (13), Norwell 3-1 (6), Sullivan 2-2 (5), Concordia 1-3 (4), Hanover Central 3-1 (2), Oak Hill 3-1 (2)

2A

1 Bishop Luers (10) 4-0 100

2 Eastbrook 4-0 88

3 Andrean 2-2 81

4 Tipton 4-0 63

5 Evansville Mater Dei 3-1 59

6 Heritage Christian 4-0 49

T7 Eastside 4-0 26

T7 Linton-Stockton 4-0 26

9 Rensselaer Central 3-1 16

10 Lafayette CC 2-2 13

Others receiving votes: Speedway 4-0 (10), Indpls Scecina 3-1 (8), Eastern Hancock 3-1 (4), North Posey 4-0 (1), Triton Central 2-2 (1)

1A

1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 4-0 100

2 Adams Central 3-1 78

3 South Adams 4-0 72

4 Monroe Central 4-0 64

5 Winamac 3-0 55

6 Parke Heritage 3-1` 46

7 Covenant Christian 3-1 40

8 North Judson 4-0 33

9 Springs Vallkey 4-0 22

10 Churubusco 2-2 17

Others receiving votes: South Putnam 3-1 (14), Covington 3-1 (4), Southwood 2-2 (3), West Washington 1-1 (1)