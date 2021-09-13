Monday, September 13, 2021 7:00 pm
Concordia boys, girls each ranked No. 9 in XC poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Concordia boys and girls cross country teams are each ranked ninth in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls, which were released Monday. The boys held steady at the position from last week, while the Cadet girls moved up two spots in the last week.
The Homestead girls also moved up two spots to No. 15, while the boys, who were ranked No. 25 last week, fell out of the poll this week. The Warsaw girls also moved up a spot to No. 18.
The Carroll girls moved up four spots to No. 19, while the Charger boys moved down one spot to No. 25.
The East Noble girls entered the top 25, appearing at No. 24, and the Columbia City boys moved up three spots to No. 20.
The full rankings are listed below:
Girls Cross Country Poll 9/13
1. CARMEL
2. COLUMBUS NORTH
3. NOBLESVILLE
4. FLOYD CENTRAL
5. NORTH CENTRAL
6. ZIONSVILLE
7. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
8. NORTHVIEW
9. CONCORDIA
10. WESTFIELD
11. CHESTERTON
12. VALPARAISO
13. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
14. PENN
15. HOMESTEAD
16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
17. FISHERS
18. WARSAW
19. CARROLL
20. AVON
21. BREBEUF
22. LAKE CENTRAL
23. JASPER
24. EAST NOBLE
25. LAPORTE
Boys Cross Country Poll 9/13
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
3. FISHERS
4. CARMEL
5. CENTER GROVE
6. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
7. NOBLESVILLE
8. ZIONSVILLE
9. CONCORDIA
10. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
11. BREBEUF
12. GOSHEN
13. NORTH CENTRAL
14. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
15. FLOYD CENTRAL
16. WESTFIELD
17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
18. AVON
19. JASPER
20. COLUMBIS CITY
21. NORTHVIEW
22. NORTHRIDGE
23. VALPARAISO
24. MT VERNON
25. CARROLL
