Concordia boys, girls each ranked No. 9 in XC poll

The Concordia boys and girls cross country teams are each ranked ninth in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls, which were released Monday. The boys held steady at the position from last week, while the Cadet girls moved up two spots in the last week.

The Homestead girls also moved up two spots to No. 15, while the boys, who were ranked No. 25 last week, fell out of the poll this week. The Warsaw girls also moved up a spot to No. 18.

The Carroll girls moved up four spots to No. 19, while the Charger boys moved down one spot to No. 25.

The East Noble girls entered the top 25, appearing at No. 24, and the Columbia City boys moved up three spots to No. 20.

The full rankings are listed below:

Girls Cross Country Poll 9/13

1. CARMEL

2. COLUMBUS NORTH

3. NOBLESVILLE

4. FLOYD CENTRAL

5. NORTH CENTRAL

6. ZIONSVILLE

7. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

8. NORTHVIEW

9. CONCORDIA

10. WESTFIELD

11. CHESTERTON

12. VALPARAISO

13. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

14. PENN

15. HOMESTEAD

16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

17. FISHERS

18. WARSAW

19. CARROLL

20. AVON

21. BREBEUF

22. LAKE CENTRAL

23. JASPER

24. EAST NOBLE

25. LAPORTE

Boys Cross Country Poll 9/13

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

3. FISHERS

4. CARMEL

5. CENTER GROVE

6. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

7. NOBLESVILLE

8. ZIONSVILLE

9. CONCORDIA

10. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

11. BREBEUF

12. GOSHEN

13. NORTH CENTRAL

14. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

15. FLOYD CENTRAL

16. WESTFIELD

17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

18. AVON

19. JASPER

20. COLUMBIS CITY

21. NORTHVIEW

22. NORTHRIDGE

23. VALPARAISO

24. MT VERNON

25. CARROLL