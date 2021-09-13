The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 13, 2021 7:00 pm

    Concordia boys, girls each ranked No. 9 in XC poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Concordia boys and girls cross country teams are each ranked ninth in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls, which were released Monday. The boys held steady at the position from last week, while the Cadet girls moved up two spots in the last week. 

    The Homestead girls also moved up two spots to No. 15, while the boys, who were ranked No. 25 last week, fell out of the poll this week. The Warsaw girls also moved up a spot to No. 18.

    The Carroll girls moved up four spots to No. 19, while the Charger boys moved down one spot to No. 25. 

    The East Noble girls entered the top 25, appearing at No. 24, and the Columbia City boys moved up three spots to No. 20. 

    The full rankings are listed below:

     

    Girls Cross Country Poll 9/13

    1. CARMEL

    2. COLUMBUS NORTH

    3. NOBLESVILLE

    4. FLOYD CENTRAL

    5. NORTH CENTRAL

    6. ZIONSVILLE

    7. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    8. NORTHVIEW

    9. CONCORDIA

    10. WESTFIELD

    11. CHESTERTON

    12. VALPARAISO

    13. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    14. PENN

    15. HOMESTEAD

    16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    17. FISHERS

    18. WARSAW

    19. CARROLL

    20. AVON

    21. BREBEUF

    22. LAKE CENTRAL

    23. JASPER

    24. EAST NOBLE

    25. LAPORTE

     

     

    Boys Cross Country Poll 9/13

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    3. FISHERS

    4. CARMEL

    5. CENTER GROVE

    6. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    7. NOBLESVILLE

    8. ZIONSVILLE

    9. CONCORDIA

    10. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    11. BREBEUF

    12. GOSHEN

    13. NORTH CENTRAL

    14. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    15. FLOYD CENTRAL

    16. WESTFIELD

    17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    18. AVON

    19. JASPER

    20. COLUMBIS CITY

    21. NORTHVIEW

    22. NORTHRIDGE

    23. VALPARAISO

    24. MT VERNON

    25. CARROLL

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story