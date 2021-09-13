Homestead girls golf 6th in final poll

Homestead girls golf is tied for sixth in the final Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll of the regular season. The Spartans have been ranked between third and sixth in every poll this season.

Carroll is once again an honorable mention just outside the top 20, where the Chargers have spent all season. Columbia City, which won the NE8 tournament title on Saturday, was also recognized as an honorable mention this week.

Evansville North remains ranked No. 1, with Westfield and Carmel in second and third place, respectively.

Sectional tournaments begin on Friday.

The full final regular season poll is listed below:

(rank, team, points, 1st place votes)

1. Evansville North, 120 (6)

2. Westfield, 114

3. Carmel, 107

4. Center Grove, 99

5. Castle, 92

T6. Homestead, 91

T6. Hamilton Southeaster, 91

8. Floyd Central, 82

9. Noblesville, 75

10. Franklin Community, 66

11. University, 57

12. Zionsville, 48

13. Culver Academy, 45

14. Penn, 44

15. Guerin Catholic, 30

16. NorthWood, 29

17. Plainfield, 24

18. Brownsburg, 14

T19. Lebanon, 13

T19. Columbus North, 13

Honorable Mention: Batesville, Carroll, Columbia City, Crown Point, Northview