Bishop Dwenger volleyball remains No. 1 in Class 3A

Bishop Dwenger volleyball remains the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A in this week's Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings. The Saints (11-1) beat Homestead, Norwell and Carroll last week, all in straight sets.

Bellmont (12-4) fell one spot to No. 3 in Class 3A despite beating Homestead, Carroll and Adams Central last week.

Penn remains the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Tecumseh rose one spot and is now the top-ranked team in Class 2A, and Trinity Lutheran jumped three spots to the top ranking in Class A.

The top five ranked teams in each classification are listed below:

IndianaPrepVolleyball.com/IHSVCA Weekly Ratings For September 13, 2021

Class 4A

1. Penn

2. Yorktown

3. Hamilton Southeastern

4. Munster

5. Roncalli

Class 3A

1. Bishop Dwenger

2. Brebeuf

3. Bellmont

4. Benton Central

5. Wapahani

Class 2A

1. Tecumseh

2. Madison-Grant

3. Andrean

4. Western Boone

5. Linton-Stockton

Class 1A

1. Trinity Lutheran

2. Laf. Central Catholic

3. Loogootee

4. Wes-Del

5. Springs Valley