Tuesday, September 14, 2021 4:50 pm
Bishop Luers, South Adams No. 1s in AP Football poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Luers and South Adams each remain No. 1 in their respective classes in this week's AP Football poll, released today. The Knights (4-0) received 14 of 15 first-place votes, while the Starfires (4-0) received eight top votes, split with No. 2 Indianapolis Lutheran (six first-place votes) and No. 3 Adams Central (3-1) with one.
Eastside (4-0) also moved up a spot in Class 2A to No. 5.
In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger (3-1) dropped one spot to No. 5 and Snider (2-1) held steady at No. 9. Cathedral (4-0) received all 15 first-place votes.
Leo (4-0) remains No. 3 in Class 4A and East Noble (3-0) is still No. 6. Roncalli (4-0) remains No. 1.
Homestead remains No. 9 in Class 6A and Warsaw (3-1) received votes. Center Grove remains No. 1 in the classificiation.
Norwell (3-1) received votes in Class 3A. Brebeuf Jesuit moved up a spot to become the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
The full rankings are listed below:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (14) 4-0 298 1
2. Merrillville (1) 4-0 228 2
(tie) Westfield - 3-1 228 3
4. Carmel - 3-1 184 4
5. Brownsburg - 3-1 168 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-0 164 6
7. Warren Central - 3-1 122 7
8. Lawrence North - 3-0 80 T9
9. Homestead - 3-1 56 T9
10. Indpls Ben Davis - 2-2 52 8
(tie) Chesterton - 4-0 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 10. Warsaw 8.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 4-0 300 1
2. Valparaiso - 4-0 262 3
3. Bloomington South - 4-0 222 6
4. Decatur Central - 3-1 192 7
5. Bishop Dwenger - 3-1 156 2
6. Mishawaka - 3-1 124 4
7. Zionsville - 2-2 84 5
8. Kokomo - 4-0 82 NR
9. Snider - 3-1 70 T9
10. Lafayette Harrison - 3-1 68 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 50. Castle 24. Concord 14. Michigan City 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 4-0 298 1
2. Mooresville (1) 4-0 264 2
3. Leo - 4-0 220 3
4. Jasper - 4-0 186 4
5. E. Central - 3-1 158 5
6. East Noble - 3-0 140 6
7. Northridge - 4-0 130 7
8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 3-1 102 10
9. Northview - 3-0 42 NR
10. Indpls Chatard - 0-4 36 9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Logansport 16. New Prairie 12. Hobart 8. Pendleton Hts. 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Brebeuf (13) 4-0 296 2
2. W. Lafayette (2) 4-0 268 3
3. Tri-West - 4-0 210 4
4. Gibson Southern - 3-1 196 1
5. Danville - 3-1 176 5
6. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 4-0 136 7
7. Lawrenceburg - 3-1 114 6
8. Brownstown - 4-0 90 10
9. Tippecanoe Valley - 4-0 54 NR
10. Owen Valley - 4-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Norwell 14. Mishawaka Marian 14. Western Boone 12. Heritage Hills 8. Yorktown 6. Calumet 6. Franklin Co. 6. Hamilton Hts. 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bishop Luers (14) 4-0 294 1
2. Eastbrook - 4-0 260 3
3. Heritage Christian - 4-0 196 4
4. Tipton - 4-0 178 5
5. Eastside - 4-0 160 6
6. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 144 2
7. Linton - 4-0 120 7
8. Speedway - 4-0 104 9
9. Andrean - 2-2 90 8
10. N. Posey - 4-0 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Southmont 18. Indpls Scecina 16. Lafayette Catholic 12. Rensselaer 10. Lapel 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. South Adams (8) 4-0 280 1
2. Indpls Lutheran (6) 4-0 268 2
3. Adams Central (1) 3-1 224 3
4. Monroe Central - 4-0 210 4
5. Winamac - 3-0 188 5
6. Covenant Christian - 3-1 114 6
7. N. Judson - 4-0 112 8
(tie) Parke Heritage - 3-1 112 7
9. Springs Valley - 4-0 92 NR
10. S. Putnam - 3-1 34 NR
¶Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 12. Churubusco 2. Covington 2.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story