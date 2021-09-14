The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021

    Bishop Luers, South Adams No. 1s in AP Football poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers and South Adams each remain No. 1 in their respective classes in this week's AP Football poll, released today. The Knights (4-0) received 14 of 15 first-place votes, while the Starfires (4-0) received eight top votes, split with No. 2 Indianapolis Lutheran (six first-place votes) and No. 3 Adams Central (3-1) with one. 

    Eastside (4-0) also moved up a spot in Class 2A to No. 5. 

    In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger (3-1) dropped one spot to No. 5 and Snider (2-1) held steady at No. 9. Cathedral (4-0) received all 15 first-place votes. 

    Leo (4-0) remains No. 3 in Class 4A and East Noble (3-0) is still No. 6. Roncalli (4-0) remains No. 1. 

    Homestead remains No. 9 in Class 6A and Warsaw (3-1) received votes. Center Grove remains No. 1 in the classificiation. 

    Norwell (3-1) received votes in Class 3A. Brebeuf Jesuit moved up a spot to become the top-ranked team in Class 3A. 

    The full rankings are listed below:

    6A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Center Grove (14) 4-0 298 1

    2. Merrillville (1) 4-0 228 2

    (tie) Westfield - 3-1 228 3

    4. Carmel - 3-1 184 4

    5. Brownsburg - 3-1 168 5

    6. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-0 164 6

    7. Warren Central - 3-1 122 7

    8. Lawrence North - 3-0 80 T9

    9. Homestead - 3-1 56 T9

    10. Indpls Ben Davis - 2-2 52 8

    (tie) Chesterton - 4-0 52 NR

    Others receiving votes: Fishers 10. Warsaw 8.

     

    5A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 4-0 300 1

    2. Valparaiso - 4-0 262 3

    3. Bloomington South - 4-0 222 6

    4. Decatur Central - 3-1 192 7

    5. Bishop Dwenger - 3-1 156 2

    6. Mishawaka - 3-1 124 4

    7. Zionsville - 2-2 84 5

    8. Kokomo - 4-0 82 NR

    9. Snider - 3-1 70 T9

    10. Lafayette Harrison - 3-1 68 NR

    Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 50. Castle 24. Concord 14. Michigan City 2.

     

    4A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 4-0 298 1

    2. Mooresville (1) 4-0 264 2

    3. Leo - 4-0 220 3

    4. Jasper - 4-0 186 4

    5. E. Central - 3-1 158 5

    6. East Noble - 3-0 140 6

    7. Northridge - 4-0 130 7

    8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 3-1 102 10

    9. Northview - 3-0 42 NR

    10. Indpls Chatard - 0-4 36 9

    Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Logansport 16. New Prairie 12. Hobart 8. Pendleton Hts. 4.

     

    3A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Brebeuf (13) 4-0 296 2

    2. W. Lafayette (2) 4-0 268 3

    3. Tri-West - 4-0 210 4

    4. Gibson Southern - 3-1 196 1

    5. Danville - 3-1 176 5

    6. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 4-0 136 7

    7. Lawrenceburg - 3-1 114 6

    8. Brownstown - 4-0 90 10

    9. Tippecanoe Valley - 4-0 54 NR

    10. Owen Valley - 4-0 42 NR

    Others receiving votes: Norwell 14. Mishawaka Marian 14. Western Boone 12. Heritage Hills 8. Yorktown 6. Calumet 6. Franklin Co. 6. Hamilton Hts. 2.

     

    2A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Bishop Luers (14) 4-0 294 1

    2. Eastbrook - 4-0 260 3

    3. Heritage Christian - 4-0 196 4

    4. Tipton - 4-0 178 5

    5. Eastside - 4-0 160 6

    6. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 144 2

    7. Linton - 4-0 120 7

    8. Speedway - 4-0 104 9

    9. Andrean - 2-2 90 8

    10. N. Posey - 4-0 46 NR

    Others receiving votes: Southmont 18. Indpls Scecina 16. Lafayette Catholic 12. Rensselaer 10. Lapel 2.

     

    1A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. South Adams (8) 4-0 280 1

    2. Indpls Lutheran (6) 4-0 268 2

    3. Adams Central (1) 3-1 224 3

    4. Monroe Central - 4-0 210 4

    5. Winamac - 3-0 188 5

    6. Covenant Christian - 3-1 114 6

    7. N. Judson - 4-0 112 8

    (tie) Parke Heritage - 3-1 112 7

    9. Springs Valley - 4-0 92 NR

    10. S. Putnam - 3-1 34 NR

    ¶Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 12. Churubusco 2. Covington 2.

