Canterbury, Concordia boys soccer fall in poll

Canterbury boys soccer, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A last week, has fallen two spots to No. 3 in the latest rankings released Monday. After beating South Bend St. Joseph and falling to Mishawaka Marian at a tournament on Saturday, the Cavaliers are 5-1-2.

Concordia (5-2-3) fell two spots to No. 5 after losses to Bishop Dwenger and Northrop last week. The Saints (6-1-1) moved up a spot to No. 6. Guerin Catholic is the new No. 1 in Class 2A.

The Homestead girls (9-0) remain No. 4 in Class 3A, while Noblesville remains No. 1.

In the Class 3A boys poll, Warsaw (8-3-1) rose two spots to No. 17. Fishers passed Noblesville for the top ranking in the classification.

Leo (10-0-1) rose two spots to 13th in the Class 2A girls rankings, and Evansville Memorial remains the top-ranked team in the division.

Canterbury girls soccer (4-4-2) remains the No. 4 team in Class A, Lakewood Park Christian (7-0-1) rose one spot to No. 18 and Blackhawk Christian girls soccer (3-3-1). Forest Park is the top-ranked girls team in Class A, and Park Tudor the top-ranked boys team.

The full rankings are listed below:

September 13th ISCA Girls Soccer Rankings

3A Girls Soccer

1. Noblesville

2. Hamilton Southeastern

3. Carmel

4. Homestead

5. Bloomington South

6. North Central

7. Saint Joseph

8. Columbus North

9. Zionsville

10. Center Grove

11. Penn

12. Castle

13. Evansville Reitz

14. Fishers

15. Plainfield

16. Chesterton

17. Mt. Vernon

18. Crown Point

19. East Central

20. Guerin Catholic

2A Girls Soccer

1. Evansville Memorial

2. Chatard

3. Cathedral

4. Mishawaka Marian

5. Park Tudor

6. Brebeuf

7. Mater Dei

8. Hamilton Heights

9. Tri West

10. Lawrenceburg

11. Heritage Hills

12. Silver Creek

13. Leo

14. Lafayette Central Catholic

15. Culver Academy

16. West Lafayette

17. Batesville

18. Plymouth

19. South Dearborn

20. Wheeler

1A Girls Soccer

1. Forest Park

2. Evansville Christian

3. Heritage Christian

4. Canterbury

5. Argos

6. Providence

7. Northeast Dubois

8. Speedway

9. Covenant Christian Demotte

10. Faith Christian

11. Oldenburg

12. Boone Grove

13. Tipton

14. Andrean

15. Cascade

16. Westview

17. Switzerland County

18. Lakewood Park Christian

19. Laville

20. Blackhawk Christian

September 13th ISCA Boys Soccer Rankings

3A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll

1. Fishers

2. Noblesville

3. Chesterton

4. Hamilton Southeastern

5. Castle

6. Elkhart

7. Penn

8. Ev. Memorial

9. Valparaiso

10. Northridge

11. Carmel

12. Zionsville

13. Lake Central

14. Munster

15. Plainfield

16. Lawrence North

17. Warsaw

18. Perry Meridian

19. Center Grove

20. Westfield

2A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll

1. Guerin Catholic

2. West Lafayette

3. Canterbury

4. Mishawaka Marian

5. Concordia Lutheran

6. Bishop Dwenger

7. Gibson Southern

8. Heritage Hills

9. Speedway

10. Culver Academies

11. Tri-West

12. SB St. Joseph

13. Yorktown

14. Lawrenceburg

15. Oak Hill

16. Batesville

17. Washington Community

18. Greencastle

19. Northwestern

20. Crawfordsville

1A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (9/13/21)

1. Park Tudor

2. Providence

3. University

4. North White

5. South Knox

6. Kouts

7. Heritage Christian (Indpls)

8. Southwestern (Indpls)

9. Lutheran (Indpls)

10. Cascade

11. Northeast Dubois

12. Jac-Cen-Del

13. Faith Christian

14. Forest Park

15. Illiana Christian

16. South Ripley

17. Westview

18. Carroll (Flora)

19. Covenant Christian (Indpls)

20. North Putnam