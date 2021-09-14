The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 4:40 pm

    Canterbury, Concordia boys soccer fall in poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Canterbury boys soccer, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A last week, has fallen two spots to No. 3 in the latest rankings released Monday. After beating South Bend St. Joseph and falling to Mishawaka Marian at a tournament on Saturday, the Cavaliers are 5-1-2. 

    Concordia (5-2-3) fell two spots to No. 5 after losses to Bishop Dwenger and Northrop last week. The Saints (6-1-1) moved up a spot to No. 6. Guerin Catholic is the new No. 1 in Class 2A.

    The Homestead girls (9-0) remain No. 4 in Class 3A, while Noblesville remains No. 1. 

    In the Class 3A boys poll, Warsaw (8-3-1) rose two spots to No. 17. Fishers passed Noblesville for the top ranking in the classification. 

    Leo (10-0-1) rose two spots to 13th in the Class 2A girls rankings, and Evansville Memorial remains the top-ranked team in the division.

    Canterbury girls soccer (4-4-2) remains the No. 4 team in Class A, Lakewood Park Christian (7-0-1) rose one spot to No. 18 and Blackhawk Christian girls soccer (3-3-1). Forest Park is the top-ranked girls team in Class A, and Park Tudor the top-ranked boys team.

    The full rankings are listed below:

    September 13th ISCA Girls Soccer Rankings 

    3A Girls Soccer

    1. Noblesville

    2. Hamilton Southeastern

    3. Carmel

    4. Homestead

    5. Bloomington South

    6. North Central

    7. Saint Joseph

    8. Columbus North

    9. Zionsville

    10. Center Grove

    11. Penn

    12. Castle

    13. Evansville Reitz

    14. Fishers

    15. Plainfield

    16. Chesterton

    17. Mt. Vernon

    18. Crown Point

    19. East Central

    20. Guerin Catholic

     

    2A Girls Soccer

    1. Evansville Memorial

    2. Chatard

    3. Cathedral

    4. Mishawaka Marian

    5. Park Tudor

    6. Brebeuf

    7. Mater Dei

    8. Hamilton Heights

    9. Tri West

    10. Lawrenceburg

    11. Heritage Hills

    12. Silver Creek

    13. Leo

    14. Lafayette Central Catholic

    15. Culver Academy

    16. West Lafayette

    17. Batesville

    18. Plymouth

    19. South Dearborn

    20. Wheeler

     

    1A Girls Soccer

    1. Forest Park

    2. Evansville Christian

    3. Heritage Christian

    4. Canterbury

    5. Argos

    6. Providence

    7. Northeast Dubois

    8. Speedway

    9. Covenant Christian Demotte

    10. Faith Christian

    11. Oldenburg

    12. Boone Grove

    13. Tipton

    14. Andrean

    15. Cascade

    16. Westview

    17. Switzerland County

    18. Lakewood Park Christian

    19. Laville

    20. Blackhawk Christian

     

    September 13th ISCA Boys Soccer Rankings 

     

    3A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll 

    1. Fishers

    2. Noblesville

    3. Chesterton

    4. Hamilton Southeastern

    5. Castle

    6. Elkhart

    7. Penn

    8. Ev. Memorial

    9. Valparaiso

    10. Northridge

    11. Carmel

    12. Zionsville

    13. Lake Central

    14. Munster

    15. Plainfield

    16. Lawrence North

    17. Warsaw

    18. Perry Meridian

    19. Center Grove

    20. Westfield

     

    2A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll 

    1. Guerin Catholic

    2. West Lafayette

    3. Canterbury

    4. Mishawaka Marian

    5. Concordia Lutheran

    6. Bishop Dwenger

    7. Gibson Southern

    8. Heritage Hills

    9. Speedway

    10. Culver Academies

    11. Tri-West

    12. SB St. Joseph

    13. Yorktown

    14. Lawrenceburg

    15. Oak Hill

    16. Batesville

    17. Washington Community

    18. Greencastle

    19. Northwestern

    20. Crawfordsville

     

    1A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (9/13/21)

    1. Park Tudor

    2. Providence

    3. University

    4. North White

    5. South Knox

    6. Kouts

    7. Heritage Christian (Indpls)

    8. Southwestern (Indpls)

    9. Lutheran (Indpls)

    10. Cascade

    11. Northeast Dubois

    12. Jac-Cen-Del

    13. Faith Christian

    14. Forest Park

    15. Illiana Christian

    16. South Ripley

    17. Westview

    18. Carroll (Flora)

    19. Covenant Christian (Indpls)

    20. North Putnam

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story