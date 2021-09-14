Tuesday, September 14, 2021 4:40 pm
Canterbury, Concordia boys soccer fall in poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Canterbury boys soccer, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A last week, has fallen two spots to No. 3 in the latest rankings released Monday. After beating South Bend St. Joseph and falling to Mishawaka Marian at a tournament on Saturday, the Cavaliers are 5-1-2.
Concordia (5-2-3) fell two spots to No. 5 after losses to Bishop Dwenger and Northrop last week. The Saints (6-1-1) moved up a spot to No. 6. Guerin Catholic is the new No. 1 in Class 2A.
The Homestead girls (9-0) remain No. 4 in Class 3A, while Noblesville remains No. 1.
In the Class 3A boys poll, Warsaw (8-3-1) rose two spots to No. 17. Fishers passed Noblesville for the top ranking in the classification.
Leo (10-0-1) rose two spots to 13th in the Class 2A girls rankings, and Evansville Memorial remains the top-ranked team in the division.
Canterbury girls soccer (4-4-2) remains the No. 4 team in Class A, Lakewood Park Christian (7-0-1) rose one spot to No. 18 and Blackhawk Christian girls soccer (3-3-1). Forest Park is the top-ranked girls team in Class A, and Park Tudor the top-ranked boys team.
The full rankings are listed below:
September 13th ISCA Girls Soccer Rankings
3A Girls Soccer
1. Noblesville
2. Hamilton Southeastern
3. Carmel
4. Homestead
5. Bloomington South
6. North Central
7. Saint Joseph
8. Columbus North
9. Zionsville
10. Center Grove
11. Penn
12. Castle
13. Evansville Reitz
14. Fishers
15. Plainfield
16. Chesterton
17. Mt. Vernon
18. Crown Point
19. East Central
20. Guerin Catholic
2A Girls Soccer
1. Evansville Memorial
2. Chatard
3. Cathedral
4. Mishawaka Marian
5. Park Tudor
6. Brebeuf
7. Mater Dei
8. Hamilton Heights
9. Tri West
10. Lawrenceburg
11. Heritage Hills
12. Silver Creek
13. Leo
14. Lafayette Central Catholic
15. Culver Academy
16. West Lafayette
17. Batesville
18. Plymouth
19. South Dearborn
20. Wheeler
1A Girls Soccer
1. Forest Park
2. Evansville Christian
3. Heritage Christian
4. Canterbury
5. Argos
6. Providence
7. Northeast Dubois
8. Speedway
9. Covenant Christian Demotte
10. Faith Christian
11. Oldenburg
12. Boone Grove
13. Tipton
14. Andrean
15. Cascade
16. Westview
17. Switzerland County
18. Lakewood Park Christian
19. Laville
20. Blackhawk Christian
September 13th ISCA Boys Soccer Rankings
3A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll
1. Fishers
2. Noblesville
3. Chesterton
4. Hamilton Southeastern
5. Castle
6. Elkhart
7. Penn
8. Ev. Memorial
9. Valparaiso
10. Northridge
11. Carmel
12. Zionsville
13. Lake Central
14. Munster
15. Plainfield
16. Lawrence North
17. Warsaw
18. Perry Meridian
19. Center Grove
20. Westfield
2A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll
1. Guerin Catholic
2. West Lafayette
3. Canterbury
4. Mishawaka Marian
5. Concordia Lutheran
6. Bishop Dwenger
7. Gibson Southern
8. Heritage Hills
9. Speedway
10. Culver Academies
11. Tri-West
12. SB St. Joseph
13. Yorktown
14. Lawrenceburg
15. Oak Hill
16. Batesville
17. Washington Community
18. Greencastle
19. Northwestern
20. Crawfordsville
1A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (9/13/21)
1. Park Tudor
2. Providence
3. University
4. North White
5. South Knox
6. Kouts
7. Heritage Christian (Indpls)
8. Southwestern (Indpls)
9. Lutheran (Indpls)
10. Cascade
11. Northeast Dubois
12. Jac-Cen-Del
13. Faith Christian
14. Forest Park
15. Illiana Christian
16. South Ripley
17. Westview
18. Carroll (Flora)
19. Covenant Christian (Indpls)
20. North Putnam
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story