Homestead, Central Noble to play in Forum Tipoff Classic

The Homestead and Central Noble boys basketball teams will be among the 12 teams competing at the Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse on Dec. 11, the IndyStar reported.

Central Noble will play Barr-Reeve, the defending Class A state champion which went 29-2 last season, at 3:30 p.m.

Homestead will play Westfield at 8:30 p.m.

Ticket information will be released closer to the day of the event.

