Northrop track coach Blanks to retire

Northrop announced Thursday that longtime Bruins track coach Fred Blanks will retire from coaching. Blanks has coached the Northrop girls track and field from 1986 to 1998 and the boys cross country team from 1986 to 1994. He returned for an another stint as the boys track coach in 2007, which ran through the spring 2021 season.

In his time with the Bruins, his teams won 27 SAC conference titles, 15 sectional championships, and 11 regional championships. He coached the girls track and field team to the 1991 state title, and the Bruins were state runners-up in 1990 and 1992. He has also coached three high school all-Americans, 11 state individual champions and eight runners-up, two state champion relay teams and four second-place relays.

Blanks was inducted into the IATCCC Hall of Fame in 2016.