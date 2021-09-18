East Noble freshman Lindsey third at New Prairie XC Invite

East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey took fourth place in the Girls Class 3A race at the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday in a time of 18:46.50, leading the Knights to a third-place finish as a team. Warsaw's Josefina Rastrelli was eighth in 19:41.90.

The Warsaw boys took second behind Northridge in the Boys 3A division.

Deion Guise of Bellmont took sixth in the Boys 2A race in a time of 17:09.20, and the Braves finished fourth as a team.

Morgan Gannon of Fremont took seventh in the girls 1A race in 20:45.20.

