    Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:10 pm

    East Noble freshman Lindsey third at New Prairie XC Invite

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey took fourth place in the Girls Class 3A race at the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday in a time of 18:46.50, leading the Knights to a third-place finish as a team. Warsaw's Josefina Rastrelli was eighth in 19:41.90.

    The Warsaw boys took second behind Northridge in the Boys 3A division. 

    Deion Guise of Bellmont took sixth in the Boys 2A race in a time of 17:09.20, and the Braves finished fourth as a team. 

    Morgan Gannon of Fremont took seventh in the girls 1A race in 20:45.20.

