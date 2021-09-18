Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:10 pm
East Noble freshman Lindsey third at New Prairie XC Invite
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey took fourth place in the Girls Class 3A race at the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday in a time of 18:46.50, leading the Knights to a third-place finish as a team. Warsaw's Josefina Rastrelli was eighth in 19:41.90.
The Warsaw boys took second behind Northridge in the Boys 3A division.
Deion Guise of Bellmont took sixth in the Boys 2A race in a time of 17:09.20, and the Braves finished fourth as a team.
Morgan Gannon of Fremont took seventh in the girls 1A race in 20:45.20.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story