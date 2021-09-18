Homestead takes second at home invite

No. 18 Homestead boys tennis took second place at the Jimmy Clark invite on its home courts on Saturday, scoring 25 points to No. 10 Munster's 35.

Homestead sophomore Stephen Meier won the No. 1 singles bracket, beating Jose Foster of Munster 6-0, 6-0.

Homestead senior Jared Sagan took second place in the No. 2 singles bracket and the No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Matthew Otten and Alex Graber also took second in their bracket.

vjacobsen@jg.net