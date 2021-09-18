The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:20 pm

    Homestead takes second at home invite

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    No. 18 Homestead boys tennis took second place at the Jimmy Clark invite on its home courts on Saturday, scoring 25 points to No. 10 Munster's 35. 

    Homestead sophomore Stephen Meier won the No. 1 singles bracket, beating Jose Foster of Munster 6-0, 6-0.

    Homestead senior Jared Sagan took second place in the No. 2 singles bracket and the No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Matthew Otten and Alex Graber also took second in their bracket.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story