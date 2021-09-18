Homestead's Knoblauch wins West Noble Invite

Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch won the West Noble Invitational girls cross country race Saturday in 18:33.40, well ahead of second-place Brooke Hansen of Carroll in 19:15.20. Lexi Panning of Concordia was third in 19:22.00.

The Chargers girls won the meet with 40 points, followed by Concordia with 71 and Homestead with 98.

Austin Hall of Columbia City took third in 16:08.10 behind two Goshen runners, and Gabriel Connelly of Concordia was fourth in 16:09.00. Concordia won the boys title with 64 points, followed by Goshen with 68 and Homestead with 87.

