The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:00 pm

    Homestead's Knoblauch wins West Noble Invite

    Carroll girls and Concordia boys team champs

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch won the West Noble Invitational girls cross country race Saturday in 18:33.40, well ahead of second-place Brooke Hansen of Carroll in 19:15.20. Lexi Panning of Concordia was third in 19:22.00. 

    The Chargers girls won the meet with 40 points, followed by Concordia with 71 and Homestead with 98.

    Austin Hall of Columbia City took third in 16:08.10 behind two Goshen runners, and Gabriel Connelly of Concordia was fourth in 16:09.00. Concordia won the boys title with 64 points, followed by Goshen with 68 and Homestead with 87. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story