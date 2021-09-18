Huntington North wins girls golf sectional; Warsaw advances

Huntington North won the Eastbrook girls golf sectional at Arbor Trace Golf Club in Marion with a team score of 358 on Saturday, easily besting second-place Northfield, which scored 381. The Vikings' Grace Dill was the individual medalist after carding a 9-over 81.

Kayleigh Jones of Southern Wells took second place with a score of 87, and Megan Stephan of Huntington North was third with a score of 88.

Grace Meeks, also of Southern Wells, scored a 92 and will also advance as an individual.

NorthWood dominated the Warsaw Sectional at Stonehenge, but the Tigers took third place with a score of 359 and will also advance to next week's regional tournament at Noble Hawk in Kendallville. Wawasee's Rilee Firestone had the second-best score of any individual whose team did not finish in the top three, so she will advance to the East Noble Regional with a score of 89.

vjacobsen@jg.net