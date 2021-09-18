Steury runs sub-15 again, wins at Riverview Health Invitational

Angola senior Izaiah Steury won the Riverview Health Invitational boys championship race in Carmel on Saturday in a time of 14:51.03. He beat Carmel's Kole Mathison by 1.07 seconds, and their times are the fifth and six best recorded in the country so far this season according to MileSplit.com.

Another state champion contender, Krishna Thirunavukkarasu of Brebeuf Jesuit, also ran sub-15, taking third place in 14:58.035.

Angola finished ninth and Huntington North 13th in the 16 team field.

The DeKalb boys placed third in the invitational race.

Gracynn Hinkley of Angola placed 15th in the girls championship race in 19:27.22, and Lydia Bennett of DeKalb won the girls invitational race in 20:10.92 to lead the Barons to a fourth-place finish.

