    Monday, September 20, 2021 8:20 pm

    Canterbury boys No. 1, Homestead girls No. 2 in latest soccer poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Canterbury boys soccer retook the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A in this week's ISCA poll, rising two spots from last week's No. 3 slot after the Cavaliers (7-1-3) beat Blackhawk Christian and North Side and tied Concord. 

    Concordia (7-2-3) rose a spot to No. 4, and Bishop Dwenger (7-1-1) remains No. 6. 

    The undefeated Homestead girls (11-0) rose two spots to No. 2 in the Class 3A standings, trailing only Noblesville. 

    The Homestead boys (6-5-1) entered the Class 3A top 20 at No. 20, while Warsaw (9-4-1) fell from No. 17 out of the top 20. Fishers is the No. 1 boys team in Class 3A. 

    The Canterbury girls (4-6-2) remain No. 4 in Class A and Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1) is once again No. 18. Blackhawk Christian (3-4-1) fell out of the top 20. Heritage Christian rose two spots to take over the No. 1 position.

    In Class 2A, the unbeaten Leo girls (11-0-1) fell a spot to No. 14. Bishop Chatard moved up a spot and is now the top team in the classification. 

    The full rankings are listed below:

    ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls 9-20-21

    3A  

    1. Fishers

    2. Noblesville

    3. Chesterton

    4. Castle

    5. Penn

    6. Valparaiso

    7. Hamilton SE

    8. Elkhart

    9. Lake Central

    10. Ev. Memorial

    11. Northridge

    12. Zionsville

    13. Carmel

    14. Munster

    15. Plainfield

    16. Westfield

    17. Perry Meridian

    18. Lawrence North

    19. WL Harrison

    20. Homestead

     

    2A 

    1. Canterbury

    2. Guerin Catholic

    3. West Lafayette

    4. Concordia Lutheran

    5. Mishawaka Marian

    6. Bishop Dwenger

    7. Gibson Southern

    8. Speedway

    9. Heritage Hills

    10. Culver Academies

    11. Tri-West

    12. Lawrenceburg

    13. Yorktown

    14. SB St. Joseph

    15. Oak Hill

    16. Northwestern

    17. Washington Community

    18. Greencastle

    19. Crawfordsville

    20. Batesville

    1A 

    1. Park Tudor

    2. Providence

    3. University

    4. North White

    5. Kouts

    6. South Knox

    7. Faith Christian

    8. Forest Park

    9. Lutheran (Indpls)

    10. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

    11. Illiana Christian

    12. Jac-Cen-Del

    13. Heritage Christian (Indpls)

    14. South Ripley

    15. Cascade

    16. Northeast Dubois

    17. Westview

    18. Carroll (Flora)

    19. Switzerland County

    20. Covenant Christian (Indpls)

     

    Girls Soccer ISCA Rankings - 9/20/21

    3A

    1. Noblesville

    2. Homestead

    3. Carmel

    4. Hamilton Southeastern

    5. Bloomington South

    6. North Central

    7. Saint Joseph

    8. Columbus North

    9. Center Grove

    10. Zionsville

    11. Evansville Reitz

    12. Penn

    13. Castle

    14. Plainfield

    15. Chesterton

    16. East Central

    17. Crown Point

    18. Mt. Vernon

    19. Guerin Catholic

    20. Fishers

     

    2A

    1 Indpls Chatard

    2. Cathedral

    3. Evansville Memorial

    4. Mishawaka Marian

    5. Park Tudor

    6. Brebeuf

    7. Mater Dei

    8. Hamilton Heights

    9. Lawrenceburg

    10. Tri West

    11. Silver Creek

    12. Heritage Hills

    13. Lafayette Central Catholic

    14. Leo

    15. West Lafayette

    16. Culver Academy

    17. Batesville

    18. South Dearborn

    19. Plymouth

    20. Hanover

    20. Gibson Southern

     

    1A

    1 Heritage Christian

    2 Forest Park

    3 Evansville Christian

    4 Canterbury

    5 Argos

    6 Providence

    7 Faith Christian

    8 Northeast Dubois

    9 Speedway

    10 Oldenburg

    11 Tipton

    12 Covenant Christian Demotte

    13 Westview

    14 Switzerland County

    15 Andrean

    16 Boone Grove

    17 Cascade

    18 Lakewood Park Christian

    19 Southmont

    20 Monrovia

