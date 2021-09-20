Monday, September 20, 2021 8:20 pm
Canterbury boys No. 1, Homestead girls No. 2 in latest soccer poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Canterbury boys soccer retook the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A in this week's ISCA poll, rising two spots from last week's No. 3 slot after the Cavaliers (7-1-3) beat Blackhawk Christian and North Side and tied Concord.
Concordia (7-2-3) rose a spot to No. 4, and Bishop Dwenger (7-1-1) remains No. 6.
The undefeated Homestead girls (11-0) rose two spots to No. 2 in the Class 3A standings, trailing only Noblesville.
The Homestead boys (6-5-1) entered the Class 3A top 20 at No. 20, while Warsaw (9-4-1) fell from No. 17 out of the top 20. Fishers is the No. 1 boys team in Class 3A.
The Canterbury girls (4-6-2) remain No. 4 in Class A and Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1) is once again No. 18. Blackhawk Christian (3-4-1) fell out of the top 20. Heritage Christian rose two spots to take over the No. 1 position.
In Class 2A, the unbeaten Leo girls (11-0-1) fell a spot to No. 14. Bishop Chatard moved up a spot and is now the top team in the classification.
The full rankings are listed below:
ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls 9-20-21
3A
1. Fishers
2. Noblesville
3. Chesterton
4. Castle
5. Penn
6. Valparaiso
7. Hamilton SE
8. Elkhart
9. Lake Central
10. Ev. Memorial
11. Northridge
12. Zionsville
13. Carmel
14. Munster
15. Plainfield
16. Westfield
17. Perry Meridian
18. Lawrence North
19. WL Harrison
20. Homestead
2A
1. Canterbury
2. Guerin Catholic
3. West Lafayette
4. Concordia Lutheran
5. Mishawaka Marian
6. Bishop Dwenger
7. Gibson Southern
8. Speedway
9. Heritage Hills
10. Culver Academies
11. Tri-West
12. Lawrenceburg
13. Yorktown
14. SB St. Joseph
15. Oak Hill
16. Northwestern
17. Washington Community
18. Greencastle
19. Crawfordsville
20. Batesville
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Providence
3. University
4. North White
5. Kouts
6. South Knox
7. Faith Christian
8. Forest Park
9. Lutheran (Indpls)
10. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
11. Illiana Christian
12. Jac-Cen-Del
13. Heritage Christian (Indpls)
14. South Ripley
15. Cascade
16. Northeast Dubois
17. Westview
18. Carroll (Flora)
19. Switzerland County
20. Covenant Christian (Indpls)
Girls Soccer ISCA Rankings - 9/20/21
3A
1. Noblesville
2. Homestead
3. Carmel
4. Hamilton Southeastern
5. Bloomington South
6. North Central
7. Saint Joseph
8. Columbus North
9. Center Grove
10. Zionsville
11. Evansville Reitz
12. Penn
13. Castle
14. Plainfield
15. Chesterton
16. East Central
17. Crown Point
18. Mt. Vernon
19. Guerin Catholic
20. Fishers
2A
1 Indpls Chatard
2. Cathedral
3. Evansville Memorial
4. Mishawaka Marian
5. Park Tudor
6. Brebeuf
7. Mater Dei
8. Hamilton Heights
9. Lawrenceburg
10. Tri West
11. Silver Creek
12. Heritage Hills
13. Lafayette Central Catholic
14. Leo
15. West Lafayette
16. Culver Academy
17. Batesville
18. South Dearborn
19. Plymouth
20. Hanover
20. Gibson Southern
1A
1 Heritage Christian
2 Forest Park
3 Evansville Christian
4 Canterbury
5 Argos
6 Providence
7 Faith Christian
8 Northeast Dubois
9 Speedway
10 Oldenburg
11 Tipton
12 Covenant Christian Demotte
13 Westview
14 Switzerland County
15 Andrean
16 Boone Grove
17 Cascade
18 Lakewood Park Christian
19 Southmont
20 Monrovia
