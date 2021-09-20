Canterbury boys No. 1, Homestead girls No. 2 in latest soccer poll

Canterbury boys soccer retook the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A in this week's ISCA poll, rising two spots from last week's No. 3 slot after the Cavaliers (7-1-3) beat Blackhawk Christian and North Side and tied Concord.

Concordia (7-2-3) rose a spot to No. 4, and Bishop Dwenger (7-1-1) remains No. 6.

The undefeated Homestead girls (11-0) rose two spots to No. 2 in the Class 3A standings, trailing only Noblesville.

The Homestead boys (6-5-1) entered the Class 3A top 20 at No. 20, while Warsaw (9-4-1) fell from No. 17 out of the top 20. Fishers is the No. 1 boys team in Class 3A.

The Canterbury girls (4-6-2) remain No. 4 in Class A and Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1) is once again No. 18. Blackhawk Christian (3-4-1) fell out of the top 20. Heritage Christian rose two spots to take over the No. 1 position.

In Class 2A, the unbeaten Leo girls (11-0-1) fell a spot to No. 14. Bishop Chatard moved up a spot and is now the top team in the classification.

The full rankings are listed below:

ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls 9-20-21

3A

1. Fishers

2. Noblesville

3. Chesterton

4. Castle

5. Penn

6. Valparaiso

7. Hamilton SE

8. Elkhart

9. Lake Central

10. Ev. Memorial

11. Northridge

12. Zionsville

13. Carmel

14. Munster

15. Plainfield

16. Westfield

17. Perry Meridian

18. Lawrence North

19. WL Harrison

20. Homestead

2A

1. Canterbury

2. Guerin Catholic

3. West Lafayette

4. Concordia Lutheran

5. Mishawaka Marian

6. Bishop Dwenger

7. Gibson Southern

8. Speedway

9. Heritage Hills

10. Culver Academies

11. Tri-West

12. Lawrenceburg

13. Yorktown

14. SB St. Joseph

15. Oak Hill

16. Northwestern

17. Washington Community

18. Greencastle

19. Crawfordsville

20. Batesville

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Providence

3. University

4. North White

5. Kouts

6. South Knox

7. Faith Christian

8. Forest Park

9. Lutheran (Indpls)

10. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

11. Illiana Christian

12. Jac-Cen-Del

13. Heritage Christian (Indpls)

14. South Ripley

15. Cascade

16. Northeast Dubois

17. Westview

18. Carroll (Flora)

19. Switzerland County

20. Covenant Christian (Indpls)

Girls Soccer ISCA Rankings - 9/20/21

3A

1. Noblesville

2. Homestead

3. Carmel

4. Hamilton Southeastern

5. Bloomington South

6. North Central

7. Saint Joseph

8. Columbus North

9. Center Grove

10. Zionsville

11. Evansville Reitz

12. Penn

13. Castle

14. Plainfield

15. Chesterton

16. East Central

17. Crown Point

18. Mt. Vernon

19. Guerin Catholic

20. Fishers

2A

1 Indpls Chatard

2. Cathedral

3. Evansville Memorial

4. Mishawaka Marian

5. Park Tudor

6. Brebeuf

7. Mater Dei

8. Hamilton Heights

9. Lawrenceburg

10. Tri West

11. Silver Creek

12. Heritage Hills

13. Lafayette Central Catholic

14. Leo

15. West Lafayette

16. Culver Academy

17. Batesville

18. South Dearborn

19. Plymouth

20. Hanover

20. Gibson Southern

1A

1 Heritage Christian

2 Forest Park

3 Evansville Christian

4 Canterbury

5 Argos

6 Providence

7 Faith Christian

8 Northeast Dubois

9 Speedway

10 Oldenburg

11 Tipton

12 Covenant Christian Demotte

13 Westview

14 Switzerland County

15 Andrean

16 Boone Grove

17 Cascade

18 Lakewood Park Christian

19 Southmont

20 Monrovia