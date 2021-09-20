Garrett's Ostrowski headed to IUPUI

Garrett senior middle hitter Morgan Ostrowski announced on social media Sunday that she has committed to play volleyball at IUPUI. Ostrowski has 252 kills so far this season (4.3 per set) for Garrett (14-4), to go along with 27 aces, 56 total blocks and 156 digs. She is the first Garrett volleyball player to play in 100 wins in her varsity career, and was one of four players named to the All-NECC first team in 2020.

