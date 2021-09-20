The Journal Gazette
 
    Leo football climbs to No. 2 in coaches poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    After beating NE8 foe East Noble on Friday 5-0 Leo football has risen two spots to No. 2 in Class 4A in this week's IFCA poll. East Noble (3-1) falls three spots to No. 6 in 5A. Roncalli (5-0) remains the No. 1-ranked team in 4A. 

    In Class 5A, Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell another four spots to No. 8 after the Saints suffered a second straight loss, falling to Carroll. Snider (3-1) rose a spot to No. 5 in the classification after a win over Homestead. Cathedral (5-0) is the unanimous No. 1 in the classification. 

    Carroll (4-1) has re-entered the Class 6A rankings at No. 10 after beating Bishop Dwenger, while Homestead (3-2) and Warsaw (4-1) both received votes. Center Grove is once again ranked No. 1. 

    Bishop Luers (5-0) remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A, and Eastside (5-0) holds steady at No. 7. 

    In Class A, Adams Central (4-1) remains tied for No. 2 with Monroe Central, which handed No. 4 South Adams (4-1) its first loss of the fall last weekend. Churubusco (3-2) remains No. 10 in the class.

    Norwell (4-1) continues to receive votes in Class 3A, and Concordia (1-4) did not receive votes this week. Brebeuf Jesuit (5-0) is ranked No. 1. 

    The full rankings are listed below.

    2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll 

    6A

    1 Center Grove (10) 5-0 100

    2 Westfield 4-1 86

    3 Carmel 4-1 80

    T4 Brownsburg 4-1 63

    T4 Merrillville 5-0 63

    6 Warren Central 4-1 56

    7 Hamilton SE 4-1 28

    8 Ben Davis 2-3 25

    9 Chesterton 4-1 19

    10 Carroll 4-1 12

    Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 3-1 (7), Homestead 3-2 (5), Lawrence Central 2-3 (4), Franklin Central 3-2 (1), Warsaw 4-1 (1)

    5A

    1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 5-0 100

    2 Valparaiso 5-0 87

    3 Bloomington South 5-0 81

    4 Decatur Central 4-1 70

    5 Snider 3-1 53

    T6 Mishawaka 4-1 40

    T6 Zionsville 3-2 40

    8 Bishop Dwenger 3-2 38

    9 Harrison (WL) 4-1 13

    T10 Bloomington North 4-1 12

    T10 Castle 4-1 12

    Others receiving votes: Kokomo 4-1 (3), Concord 4-1 (1)

    4A

    1 Indpls Roncalli (10) 5-0 100

    2 Leo 5-0 85

    3 Jasper 5-0 80

    4 East Central 4-1 56

    5 Mooresville 4-1 51

    6 East Noble 3-1 50

    7 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 4-1 37

    8 Evansville Memorial 4-1 28

    9 Indpls Chatard 1-4 24

    10 Logansport 4-0 17

    Others receiving votes: New Prairie 4-1 (11), Hobart 3-2 (7), Greenfield Central 2-2 (3), Northridge 4-1 (1)

    3A

    1 Indpls Brebeuf (9) 5-0 99

    2 West Lafayette (1) 5-0 91

    3 Gibson Southern 4-1 78

    4 Danville 4-1 72

    5 Lawrenceburg 4-1 55

    6 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 5-0 41

    7 Tri-West 4-1 33

    8 Brownstown Central 5-0 28

    9 Owen Valley 5-0 21

    10 Mishawaka Marian 3-2 12

    Others receiving votes: Western Boone 3-2 (9), Sullivan 3-2 (5), Norwell 4-1 (4), Heritage Hills 4-1 (2)

    2A

    1 Bishop Luers (9) 5-0 99

    2 Eastbrook 5-0 86

    3 Andrean (1) 3-2 79

    4 Tipton 5-0 64

    5 Linton-Stockton 5-0 51

    6 Heritage Christian 5-0 48

    7 Eastside 5-0 42

    8 Evansville Mater Dei 3-2 34

    9 Lafayette CC 2-3 10

    Speedway 4-1 10

    Others receiving votes: North Posey 4-1 (7), Monrovia 4-1 (7), Indpls Scecina 3-2 (5), Rensselaer Central 3-2 (3), North Knox 4-1 (3), Southmont 5-0 (2)

    1A

    1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 5-0 100

    T2 Adams Central 4-1 75

    T2 Monroe Central 5-0 75

    T4 South Adams 4-1 60

    T4 Winamac 3-0 60

    6 Covenant Christian 4-1 45

    7 North Judson 4-1 32

    8 Parke Heritage 3-2 28

    9 Springs Valley 4-1 22

    10 Churubusco 3-2 20

    Others receiving votes: South Putnam 4-1 (18), Covington 3-2 (3), Southwood 3-2 (3), Carroll (Flora) 4-1 (2), North Daviess 4-1 (2), Perry Central 4-1 (2), Triton 3-2 (1)

