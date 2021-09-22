Leo football No. 2, Bishop Luers No. 1 in AP poll

Leo football has climbed a spot to No. 2 in Class 4A in this week's AP poll after beating NE8 rival East Noble to improve to 5-0 last Friday. The Knights (4-1) dropped a spot to No. 7.

Bishop Luers (5-0) remains the top-ranked Class 2A team with 14 of 15 first-place votes. Eastside (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 5.

In Class A, Adams Central (4-1) remains the No. 3 team, receiving one first-place vote. South Adams (4-1) fell out of first place to No. 5 after a loss to now No. 2 Monroe Central, but still received a first-place vote. Churubusco received votes.

Snider (3-1) rose two spots to No. 7 in Class 5A, and Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell four spots to No. 9 after dropping its second straight game.

In Class 6A, Carroll (4-1) has re-entered the rankings at No. 10. Warsaw (4-1) and Homestead (3-2) both received votes.

Norwell was the only local team to receive votes in Class 3A.

The full rankings are listed below:

6A\

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Center Grove (15) 5-0 300 1

2. Westfield - 4-1 244 3

3. Merrillville - 5-0 242 2

4. Carmel - 4-1 210 4

5. Brownsburg - 4-1 180 5

6. Warren Central - 4-1 158 7

7. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-1 106 6

8. Lawrence North - 3-1 52 8

9. Indpls Ben Davis - 2-3 40 T10

10. Carroll - 4-1 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 36. Chesterton 20. Homestead 12. Fishers 6. Franklin Central 6.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 5-0 300 1

2. Valparaiso - 5-0 264 2

3. Bloomington South - 5-0 226 3

4. Decatur Central - 4-1 214 4

5. Mishawaka - 4-1 166 6

6. Zionsville - 3-2 124 7

7. Snider - 3-1 106 9

8. Lafayette Harrison - 4-1 90 10

9. Bishop Dwenger - 3-2 62 5

10. Bloomington North - 4-1 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 34. Concord 10. Kokomo 6.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (13) 5-0 296 1

2. Leo (2) 5-0 256 3

3. Jasper - 5-0 228 4

4. Mooresville - 4-1 194 2

5. E. Central - 4-1 190 5

6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 4-1 148 8

7. East Noble - 4-1 84 6

8. Ev. Memorial - 4-1 78 NR

9. Indpls Chatard - 1-4 56 10

10. Logansport - 4-0 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Northridge 44. Hobart 10. Northview 8. New Prairie 8. Martinsville 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Brebeuf (13) 5-0 296 1

2. W. Lafayette (2) 5-0 272 2

3. Gibson Southern - 4-1 220 4

4. Danville - 4-1 184 5

5. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 5-0 154 6

6. Lawrenceburg - 4-1 128 7

7. Tri-West - 4-1 126 3

8. Brownstown - 5-0 92 8

9. Tippecanoe Valley - 5-0 72 9

10. Owen Valley - 5-0 60 10

Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 14. Norwell 10. Western Boone 10. Heritage Hills 6. Calumet 4. Jimtown 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bishop Luers (14) 5-0 298 1

2. Eastbrook (1) 5-0 266 2

3. Heritage Christian - 5-0 214 3

4. Tipton - 5-0 192 4

5. Eastside - 5-0 164 5

6. Linton - 5-0 150 7

7. Andrean - 3-2 106 9

8. Ev. Mater Dei - 3-2 100 6

9. Southmont - 5-0 50 NR

10. Speedway - 4-1 46 8

Others receiving votes: Monrovia 16. N. Posey 12. Lafayette Catholic 12. Lapel 8. Indpls Scecina 8. Centerville 4. LaVille 2. N. Knox 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 5-0 286 2

2. Monroe Central (3) 5-0 254 4

3. Adams Central (1) 4-1 246 3

4. Winamac - 3-0 198 5

5. South Adams (1) 4-1 194 1

6. Covenant Christian - 4-1 164 6

7. S. Putnam - 4-1 102 10

8. N. Judson - 4-1 60 T7

9. Parke Heritage - 3-2 50 T7

10. Springs Valley - 4-1 42 9

Others receiving votes: Churubusco 20. Carroll (Flora) 18. Indpls Park Tudor 12. N. Daviess 2. Edinburgh 2.