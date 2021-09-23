Thursday, September 23, 2021 10:10 pm
Carroll boys tennis No. 11 in latest poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll boys tennis is ranked No. 11 in this week's Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll. Homestead is tied for 16th.
Carmel is ranked No. 1, followed by Columbus North.
The sectional tournament draw will be announced by the IHSAA on Monday, and the tournaments across the state will start on Wednesday.
The full rankings are listed below:
2021 Boys Tennis 5th Poll (9-20-2021)
1.Carmel
2.Columbus North
3.HSE
4.WL Harrison
5.West Lafayette
6.North Central
7.Zionsville
8.Fishers
9.Jasper
10.Munster
11.Carroll
12. SB St Joseph
13.Park Tudor
14T.Center Grove
14T.Westview
16T.Avon
16T.Homestead
18.Guerin Catholic
19.Floyd Central
20.Brownsburg
21.Culver Academy
22.Cathedral
23.Brebeuf
24.Mississinewa
25.Bremen
26.Whiteland
27.Westfield
28.Chesterton
29.Noblesville
30.Delta
