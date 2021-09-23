Carroll boys tennis No. 11 in latest poll

Carroll boys tennis is ranked No. 11 in this week's Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll. Homestead is tied for 16th.

Carmel is ranked No. 1, followed by Columbus North.

The sectional tournament draw will be announced by the IHSAA on Monday, and the tournaments across the state will start on Wednesday.

The full rankings are listed below:

2021 Boys Tennis 5th Poll (9-20-2021)

1.Carmel

2.Columbus North

3.HSE

4.WL Harrison

5.West Lafayette

6.North Central

7.Zionsville

8.Fishers

9.Jasper

10.Munster

11.Carroll

12. SB St Joseph

13.Park Tudor

14T.Center Grove

14T.Westview

16T.Avon

16T.Homestead

18.Guerin Catholic

19.Floyd Central

20.Brownsburg

21.Culver Academy

22.Cathedral

23.Brebeuf

24.Mississinewa

25.Bremen

26.Whiteland

27.Westfield

28.Chesterton

29.Noblesville

30.Delta