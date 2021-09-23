The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 23, 2021 10:10 pm

    Carroll boys tennis No. 11 in latest poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll boys tennis is ranked No. 11 in this week's Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll. Homestead is tied for 16th. 

    Carmel is ranked No. 1, followed by Columbus North. 

    The sectional tournament draw will be announced by the IHSAA on Monday, and the tournaments across the state will start on Wednesday. 

    The full rankings are listed below:

    2021 Boys Tennis 5th Poll (9-20-2021)

    1.Carmel

    2.Columbus North

    3.HSE

    4.WL Harrison

    5.West Lafayette

    6.North Central

    7.Zionsville

    8.Fishers

    9.Jasper

    10.Munster

    11.Carroll

    12. SB St Joseph

    13.Park Tudor

    14T.Center Grove

    14T.Westview

    16T.Avon

    16T.Homestead

    18.Guerin Catholic

    19.Floyd Central

    20.Brownsburg

    21.Culver Academy

    22.Cathedral

    23.Brebeuf

    24.Mississinewa

    25.Bremen

    26.Whiteland

    27.Westfield

    28.Chesterton

    29.Noblesville

    30.Delta

