Homestead boys XC returns to Top 25

The Homestead boys cross country team has re-entered the top 25 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, ranking 17th this week. The Columbia City boys fell two spots to No. 22, while the Carroll boys fell out.

Concordia remains the top-ranked boys team in the area, coming in at No. 9. Columbus North remains the No. 1-ranked boys team in the state.

None of the local girls teams have budged in this week's rankings: The Concordia girls, like the Cadet boys, are ranked ninth, Homestead remains 15th, Warsaw is still No. 18, Carroll No. 19, and East Noble is 24th for the second week in a row. Carmel remains the top-ranked girls steam.

The full rankings are listed below:

Boys Cross Country Poll 9/20

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

3. CARMEL

4. FISHERS

5. CENTER GROVE

6. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

7. NOBLESVILLE

8. ZIONSVILLE

9. FORT WAYNE CONCORDIA

10. GOSHEN

11. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

12. BREBEUF

13. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

14. NORTH CENTRAL

15. WESTFIELD

16. NORTHRIDGE

17. HOMESTEAD

18. AVON

19. NORTHVIEW

20. JASPER

21. VALPARAISO

22. COLUMBIA CITY

23. LAPORTE

24. MT VERNON

25. FLOYD CENTRAL

Girls Cross Country Poll 9/20

1. CARMEL

2. COLUMBUS NORTH

3. NOBLESVILLE

4. FLOYD CENTRAL

5. NORTH CENTRAL

6. ZIONSVILLE

7. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

8. NORTHVIEW

9. CONCORDIA

10. WESTFIELD

11. CHESTERTON

12. VALPARAISO

13. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

14. PENN

15. HOMESTEAD

16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

17. FISHERS

18. WARSAW

19. CARROLL

20. AVON

21. BREBEUF

22. LAKE CENTRAL

23. JASPER

24. EAST NOBLE

25. LAPORTE