    Thursday, September 23, 2021 10:30 pm

    Homestead boys XC returns to Top 25

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Homestead boys cross country team has re-entered the top 25 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, ranking 17th this week. The Columbia City boys fell two spots to No. 22, while the Carroll boys fell out. 

    Concordia remains the top-ranked boys team in the area, coming in at No. 9. Columbus North remains the No. 1-ranked boys team in the state.

    None of the local girls teams have budged in this week's rankings: The Concordia girls, like the Cadet boys, are ranked ninth, Homestead remains 15th, Warsaw is still No. 18, Carroll No. 19, and East Noble is 24th for the second week in a row. Carmel remains the top-ranked girls steam.

    The full rankings are listed below:

    Boys Cross Country Poll 9/20

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    3. CARMEL

    4. FISHERS

    5. CENTER GROVE

    6. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    7. NOBLESVILLE

    8. ZIONSVILLE

    9. FORT WAYNE CONCORDIA

    10. GOSHEN

    11. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    12. BREBEUF

    13. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    14. NORTH CENTRAL

    15. WESTFIELD

    16. NORTHRIDGE

    17. HOMESTEAD

    18. AVON

    19. NORTHVIEW

    20. JASPER

    21. VALPARAISO

    22. COLUMBIA CITY

    23. LAPORTE

    24. MT VERNON

    25. FLOYD CENTRAL

     

    Girls Cross Country Poll 9/20

    1. CARMEL

    2. COLUMBUS NORTH

    3. NOBLESVILLE

    4. FLOYD CENTRAL

    5. NORTH CENTRAL

    6. ZIONSVILLE

    7. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    8. NORTHVIEW

    9. CONCORDIA

    10. WESTFIELD

    11. CHESTERTON

    12. VALPARAISO

    13. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    14. PENN

    15. HOMESTEAD

    16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    17. FISHERS

    18. WARSAW

    19. CARROLL

    20. AVON

    21. BREBEUF

    22. LAKE CENTRAL

    23. JASPER

    24. EAST NOBLE

    25. LAPORTE

