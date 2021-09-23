Thursday, September 23, 2021 10:30 pm
Homestead boys XC returns to Top 25
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Homestead boys cross country team has re-entered the top 25 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, ranking 17th this week. The Columbia City boys fell two spots to No. 22, while the Carroll boys fell out.
Concordia remains the top-ranked boys team in the area, coming in at No. 9. Columbus North remains the No. 1-ranked boys team in the state.
None of the local girls teams have budged in this week's rankings: The Concordia girls, like the Cadet boys, are ranked ninth, Homestead remains 15th, Warsaw is still No. 18, Carroll No. 19, and East Noble is 24th for the second week in a row. Carmel remains the top-ranked girls steam.
The full rankings are listed below:
Boys Cross Country Poll 9/20
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
3. CARMEL
4. FISHERS
5. CENTER GROVE
6. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
7. NOBLESVILLE
8. ZIONSVILLE
9. FORT WAYNE CONCORDIA
10. GOSHEN
11. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
12. BREBEUF
13. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
14. NORTH CENTRAL
15. WESTFIELD
16. NORTHRIDGE
17. HOMESTEAD
18. AVON
19. NORTHVIEW
20. JASPER
21. VALPARAISO
22. COLUMBIA CITY
23. LAPORTE
24. MT VERNON
25. FLOYD CENTRAL
Girls Cross Country Poll 9/20
1. CARMEL
2. COLUMBUS NORTH
3. NOBLESVILLE
4. FLOYD CENTRAL
5. NORTH CENTRAL
6. ZIONSVILLE
7. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
8. NORTHVIEW
9. CONCORDIA
10. WESTFIELD
11. CHESTERTON
12. VALPARAISO
13. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
14. PENN
15. HOMESTEAD
16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
17. FISHERS
18. WARSAW
19. CARROLL
20. AVON
21. BREBEUF
22. LAKE CENTRAL
23. JASPER
24. EAST NOBLE
25. LAPORTE
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story