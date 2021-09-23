IHSVCA Weekly Poll: Bishop Dwenger top-ranked team in Class 3A

Bishop Dwenger volleyball (18-1) remains the top-ranked team in Class 3A according to this week's Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Bellmont (16-5), which was ranked third in last week's poll, fell a spot to No. 4.

The top five teams in each classification are listed below:

Class 4A

1. Penn

2. Hamilton Southeastern

3. Yorktown

4. Munster

5. Roncalli

Class 3A

1. Bishop Dwenger

2. Brebeuf Jesuit

3. Wapahani

4. Bellmont

5. Evansville Memorial

Class 2A

1. Andrean

2. Tecumseh

3. Madison-Grant

4. Linton-Stockton

5. Western Boone

Class A

1. Trinity Lutheran

2. Loogootee

3. Lafayette Central Catholic

4. Wes-Del

5. Springs Valley