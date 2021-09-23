The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 23, 2021 10:20 pm

    IHSVCA Weekly Poll: Bishop Dwenger top-ranked team in Class 3A

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger volleyball (18-1) remains the top-ranked team in Class 3A according to this week's Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Bellmont (16-5), which was ranked third in last week's poll, fell a spot to No. 4.

    The top five teams in each classification are listed below:

    Class 4A

    1. Penn

    2. Hamilton Southeastern

    3. Yorktown

    4. Munster

    5. Roncalli

     

    Class 3A

    1. Bishop Dwenger

    2. Brebeuf Jesuit

    3. Wapahani

    4. Bellmont

    5. Evansville Memorial

     

    Class 2A

    1. Andrean

    2. Tecumseh

    3. Madison-Grant

    4. Linton-Stockton

    5. Western Boone

     

    Class A

    1. Trinity Lutheran

    2. Loogootee

    3. Lafayette Central Catholic

    4. Wes-Del

    5. Springs Valley

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story