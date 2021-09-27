Monday, September 27, 2021 9:20 pm
Bishop Luers football still ranked No. 1, Norwell enters top 10
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Undefeated Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A in this week's IFCA poll and Leo (6-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A in a week with relatively little movement for local teams.
East Noble (3-2), which lost to Norwell and has dropped two straight, fell to No. 10 in Class 4A.
Norwell (5-1), which beat East Noble on Friday, was rewarded with a bump into the Class 3A, appearing at No. 9.
Adams Central (5-1) remains No. 2 in Class A despite a route of rival South Adams on Friday, and the Starfires (4-2) only fell a spot to No. 5 after a second straight loss. Churubusco (4-2) rose three spots to No. 7.
Bishop Dwenger snapped a two-game losing streak and rose two spots to No. 6 in Class 5A.
Carroll (5-1) is once again No. 10 in Class 6A, while Warsaw (5-1) and Homestead (4-2) received votes.
Eastside (6-0) remains No. 7 in Class 2A.
The full rankings are listed below:
2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 6)
6A
1 Center Grove (10) 6-0 100
2 Westfield 5-1 87
3 Carmel 5-1 81
4 Merrillville 6-0 68
5 Warren Central 5-1 58
6 Brownsburg 4-2 47
7 Hamilton Southeastern 5-1 40
8 Chesterton 5-1 30
9 Lawrence North 4-1 15
10 Carroll 5-1 14
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 5-1 (5), Homestead 4-2 (3), Ben Davis 2-4 (2)
5A
1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 6-0 100
2 Valparaiso 6-0 88
3 Bloomington South 6-0 80
4 Decatur Central 5-1 71
5 Snider 4-1 58
6 Bishop Dwenger 4-2 44
7 Harrison (WL) 5-1 33
8 Concord 5-1 19
T9 Castle 5-1 16
T9 Zionsville 3-3 16
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 5-1 (14), Mishawaka 4-2 (9), Kokomo 5-1 (2)
4A
1 Indpls Roncalli (10) 6-0 100
2 Leo 6-0 85
3 Jasper 6-0 81
4 East Central 5-1 63
5 Mooresville 5-1 60
6 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 5-1 47
7 Evansville Memorial 5-1 40
8 Indpls Chatard 2-4 24
9 Logansport 5-0 17
10 East Noble 3-2 14
Others receiving votes: Hobart 3-3 (9), New Prairie 5-1 (9), Northwood 4-2 (1)
3A
1 West Lafayette (7) 6-0 97
2 Indpls Brebeuf (2) 5-1 88
3 Gibson Southern (1) 5-1 81
4 Danville 5-1 71
5 Lawrenceburg 5-1 60
6 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6-0 42
7 Brownstown Central 6-0 34
8 Western Boone 4-2 20
9 Norwell 4-2 17
10 Tri-West 4-2 14
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 3-3 (10), Sullivan 4-2 (9), Hanover Central 5-1 (2), Owen Valley 5-1 (2), Tippecanoe Valley 6-0 (2), Calumet 5-1 (1)
2A
1 Bishop Luers (10) 6-0 100
2 Eastbrook 6-0 87
3 Andrean 4-2 80
4 Tipton 6-0 69
5 Linton-Stockton 6-0 63
6 Heritage Christian 6-0 45
7 Eastside 6-0 41
8 Evansville Mater Dei 4-2 26
9 Lafayette CC 3-3 18
10 Speedway 5-1 10
Others receiving votes: Monrovia 5-1 (8), North Knox 5-1 (1), Southmont 5-1 (1)
1A
1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 6-0 100
2 Adams Central 5-1 84
3 Monroe Central 6-0 75
4 Winamac 4-0 49
5 South Adams 4-2 41
6 Covenant Christian 4-2 36
7 Churubusco 4-2 33
8 South Putnam 5-1 31
9 Parke Heritage 4-2 29
10 Perry Central 5-1 26
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 4-1 (23), North Judson 4-2 (15), Carroll (Flora) 5-1 (8)
