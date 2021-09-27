Bishop Luers football still ranked No. 1, Norwell enters top 10

Undefeated Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A in this week's IFCA poll and Leo (6-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A in a week with relatively little movement for local teams.

East Noble (3-2), which lost to Norwell and has dropped two straight, fell to No. 10 in Class 4A.

Norwell (5-1), which beat East Noble on Friday, was rewarded with a bump into the Class 3A, appearing at No. 9.

Adams Central (5-1) remains No. 2 in Class A despite a route of rival South Adams on Friday, and the Starfires (4-2) only fell a spot to No. 5 after a second straight loss. Churubusco (4-2) rose three spots to No. 7.

Bishop Dwenger snapped a two-game losing streak and rose two spots to No. 6 in Class 5A.

Carroll (5-1) is once again No. 10 in Class 6A, while Warsaw (5-1) and Homestead (4-2) received votes.

Eastside (6-0) remains No. 7 in Class 2A.

The full rankings are listed below:

2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 6)

6A

1 Center Grove (10) 6-0 100

2 Westfield 5-1 87

3 Carmel 5-1 81

4 Merrillville 6-0 68

5 Warren Central 5-1 58

6 Brownsburg 4-2 47

7 Hamilton Southeastern 5-1 40

8 Chesterton 5-1 30

9 Lawrence North 4-1 15

10 Carroll 5-1 14

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 5-1 (5), Homestead 4-2 (3), Ben Davis 2-4 (2)

5A

1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 6-0 100

2 Valparaiso 6-0 88

3 Bloomington South 6-0 80

4 Decatur Central 5-1 71

5 Snider 4-1 58

6 Bishop Dwenger 4-2 44

7 Harrison (WL) 5-1 33

8 Concord 5-1 19

T9 Castle 5-1 16

T9 Zionsville 3-3 16

Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 5-1 (14), Mishawaka 4-2 (9), Kokomo 5-1 (2)

4A

1 Indpls Roncalli (10) 6-0 100

2 Leo 6-0 85

3 Jasper 6-0 81

4 East Central 5-1 63

5 Mooresville 5-1 60

6 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 5-1 47

7 Evansville Memorial 5-1 40

8 Indpls Chatard 2-4 24

9 Logansport 5-0 17

10 East Noble 3-2 14

Others receiving votes: Hobart 3-3 (9), New Prairie 5-1 (9), Northwood 4-2 (1)

3A

1 West Lafayette (7) 6-0 97

2 Indpls Brebeuf (2) 5-1 88

3 Gibson Southern (1) 5-1 81

4 Danville 5-1 71

5 Lawrenceburg 5-1 60

6 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6-0 42

7 Brownstown Central 6-0 34

8 Western Boone 4-2 20

9 Norwell 4-2 17

10 Tri-West 4-2 14

Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 3-3 (10), Sullivan 4-2 (9), Hanover Central 5-1 (2), Owen Valley 5-1 (2), Tippecanoe Valley 6-0 (2), Calumet 5-1 (1)

2A

1 Bishop Luers (10) 6-0 100

2 Eastbrook 6-0 87

3 Andrean 4-2 80

4 Tipton 6-0 69

5 Linton-Stockton 6-0 63

6 Heritage Christian 6-0 45

7 Eastside 6-0 41

8 Evansville Mater Dei 4-2 26

9 Lafayette CC 3-3 18

10 Speedway 5-1 10

Others receiving votes: Monrovia 5-1 (8), North Knox 5-1 (1), Southmont 5-1 (1)

1A

1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 6-0 100

2 Adams Central 5-1 84

3 Monroe Central 6-0 75

4 Winamac 4-0 49

5 South Adams 4-2 41

6 Covenant Christian 4-2 36

7 Churubusco 4-2 33

8 South Putnam 5-1 31

9 Parke Heritage 4-2 29

10 Perry Central 5-1 26

Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 4-1 (23), North Judson 4-2 (15), Carroll (Flora) 5-1 (8)