Boys state tournament tennis draw released

The IHSAA released the boys tennis state tournament draw on Monday evening.

Carroll, which the top-ranked local team in last week's rankings at No. 11, will open its home sectional against Northrop, and the winner will go on to play Blackhawk Christian.

No. 16 Homestead will play Wayne on its home courts in the sectional semifinals, and Bishop Luers and Canterbury are in the other semi.

Bishop Dwenger, which has won 10 straight sectionals, has drawn South Side in the first round of the Concordia sectional.

Huntington North, winner of two straight sectionals, will open against Bellmont in the first round of the Norwell sectional.

DeKalb, which has won three straight sectionals, will play Fremont (which opened the season 16-3) in the first round of the Barons' home sectional.

Warsaw opens its home sectional against Wawasee.

Sectional tournaments can begin as early as Wednesday and run as late as Saturday. Exact days and times for each match will be announced by host sites.

The full local pairings are listed below:

(Sectional number, host, number of participating teams)

33. Carroll (6)

M1: Churubusco vs. Leo.

M2: Fort Wayne Northrop vs. Carroll.

M3: Fort Wayne Snider vs. M1 winner.

M4: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. M2 winner.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

34. Concordia (5)

M1: Bishop Dwenger vs. South Side.

M2: Concordia vs. New Haven.

M3: North Side vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

35. Homestead (4)

M1: Homestead vs. Wayne.

M2: Bishop Luers vs. Canterbury.

Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

36. Norwell (6)

M1: Huntington North vs. Bellmont.

M2: South Adams vs. Bluffton.

M3: Adams Central vs. M1 winner.

M4: Norwell vs. M2 winner.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

38. DeKalb (4)

M1: Prairie Heights vs. Angola.

M2: Fremont vs. DeKalb.

Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

39. East Noble (5)

M1: Lakeland vs. West Noble.

M2: Central Noble vs. Westview.

M3: East Noble vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

52. Warsaw Community (5)

M1: Columbia City vs. Tippecanoe Valley.

M2: Warsaw Community vs. Wawasee.

M3: Whitko vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.