AP Football poll: Bishop Luers remains 2A No. 1, Leo still 4A No. 2

Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A according to this week's AP football poll after improving to 6-0, while Eastside (6-0) remains No. 5 and Central Noble (6-0) received votes.

Leo (6-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A, receiving one first-place vote, while East Noble (3-2) also received votes.

Adams Central (5-1) remains No. 3 in Class A after last week's dismantling of South Adams (4-2), which fell two spots to No. 7. Churubusco (4-2) is back in the top 10 at No. 10.

In Class 5A, Snider (4-1) climbed a spot to No. 6, and Bishop Dwenger rose one spot to No. 8 after ending its two-game slide.

Carroll (5-1) was bumped up a spot to No. 9 in Class 6A, while Warsaw (5-1) received votes.

Norwell (5-1) is back in the top 10 in Class 3A, appearing at No. 9 after beating East Noble last week.

The full poll is listed below:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 278 1

2. Westfield - 5-1 242 2

3. Merrillville (1) 6-0 214 3

4. Carmel - 5-1 188 4

5. Warren Central - 5-1 166 6

6. Hamilton Southeastern - 5-1 126 7

7. Brownsburg - 4-2 122 5

8. Lawrence North - 4-1 78 8

9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 5-1 42 10

10. Chesterton - 5-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Fishers 8. Franklin Central 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 6-0 280 1

2. Valparaiso - 6-0 246 2

3. Bloomington South - 6-0 218 3

4. Decatur Central - 5-1 190 4

5. Lafayette Harrison - 5-1 136 8

6. Ft. Wayne Snider - 4-1 128 7

7. Bloomington North - 5-1 88 10

8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 4-2 66 9

9. Concord - 5-1 64 NR

10. Castle - 5-1 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 40. Mishawaka 28. Kokomo 12. Michigan City 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (13) 6-0 278 1

2. Leo (1) 6-0 238 2

3. Jasper - 6-0 208 3

4. Mooresville - 5-1 194 4

5. E. Central - 5-1 164 5

6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 5-1 146 6

7. Ev. Memorial - 5-1 94 8

8. Logansport - 5-0 70 10

9. Indpls Chatard - 2-4 68 9

10. New Prairie - 5-1 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Northview 20. NorthWood 12. E. Noble 10. Martinsville 8. Hobart 6.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (12) 6-0 276 2

2. Indpls Brebeuf (2) 5-1 218 1

(tie) Gibson Southern - 5-1 218 3

4. Danville - 5-1 194 4

5. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 6-0 166 5

6. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 136 6

7. Brownstown - 6-0 102 8

8. Tippecanoe Valley - 6-0 74 9

9. Norwell - 5-1 60 NR

10. Tri-West - 4-2 36 7

Others receiving votes: Sullivan 16. Western Boone 14. Owen Valley 10. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 4. Jimtown 4. Heritage Hills 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 6-0 280 1

2. Eastbrook - 6-0 244 2

3. Heritage Christian - 6-0 206 3

4. Tipton - 6-0 182 4

5. Eastside - 6-0 166 5

6. Linton - 6-0 128 6

7. Andrean - 4-2 122 7

8. Ev. Mater Dei - 4-2 80 8

9. Speedway - 5-1 42 10

10. Monrovia - 5-1 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Centerville 16. Lafayette Catholic 14. Southmont 14. Lapel 12. Central Noble 4. N. Knox 4. N. Posey 2. LaVille 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 6-0 270 1

2. Monroe Central (2) 6-0 246 2

3. Adams Central (1) 5-1 236 3

4. Winamac - 4-0 200 4

5. S. Putnam - 5-1 154 7

6. Covenant Christian - 4-2 104 6

7. S. Adams - 4-2 78 5

8. Parke Heritage - 4-2 72 9

9. Springs Valley - 4-1 56 10

10. Churubusco - 4-2 40 NR

Others receiving votes: N. Judson 34. Carroll (Flora) 30. Perry Central 16. Sheridan 2. Covington 2.