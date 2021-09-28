The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 28, 2021 8:20 pm

    AP Football poll: Bishop Luers remains 2A No. 1, Leo still 4A No. 2

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A according to this week's AP football poll after improving to 6-0, while Eastside (6-0) remains No. 5 and Central Noble (6-0) received votes.

    Leo (6-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A, receiving one first-place vote, while East Noble (3-2) also received votes. 

    Adams Central (5-1) remains No. 3 in Class A after last week's dismantling of South Adams (4-2), which fell two spots to No. 7. Churubusco (4-2) is back in the top 10 at No. 10. 

    In Class 5A, Snider (4-1) climbed a spot to No. 6, and Bishop Dwenger rose one spot to No. 8 after ending its two-game slide. 

    Carroll (5-1) was bumped up a spot to No. 9 in Class 6A, while Warsaw (5-1) received votes. 

    Norwell (5-1) is back in the top 10 in Class 3A, appearing at No. 9 after beating East Noble last week.

    The full poll is listed below:

    6A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 278 1

    2. Westfield - 5-1 242 2

    3. Merrillville (1) 6-0 214 3

    4. Carmel - 5-1 188 4

    5. Warren Central - 5-1 166 6

    6. Hamilton Southeastern - 5-1 126 7

    7. Brownsburg - 4-2 122 5

    8. Lawrence North - 4-1 78 8

    9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 5-1 42 10

    10. Chesterton - 5-1 36 NR

    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Fishers 8. Franklin Central 4.

     

    5A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 6-0 280 1

    2. Valparaiso - 6-0 246 2

    3. Bloomington South - 6-0 218 3

    4. Decatur Central - 5-1 190 4

    5. Lafayette Harrison - 5-1 136 8

    6. Ft. Wayne Snider - 4-1 128 7

    7. Bloomington North - 5-1 88 10

    8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 4-2 66 9

    9. Concord - 5-1 64 NR

    10. Castle - 5-1 42 NR

    Others receiving votes: Zionsville 40. Mishawaka 28. Kokomo 12. Michigan City 2.

     

    4A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Roncalli (13) 6-0 278 1

    2. Leo (1) 6-0 238 2

    3. Jasper - 6-0 208 3

    4. Mooresville - 5-1 194 4

    5. E. Central - 5-1 164 5

    6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 5-1 146 6

    7. Ev. Memorial - 5-1 94 8

    8. Logansport - 5-0 70 10

    9. Indpls Chatard - 2-4 68 9

    10. New Prairie - 5-1 24 NR

    Others receiving votes: Northview 20. NorthWood 12. E. Noble 10. Martinsville 8. Hobart 6.

     

    3A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. W. Lafayette (12) 6-0 276 2

    2. Indpls Brebeuf (2) 5-1 218 1

    (tie) Gibson Southern - 5-1 218 3

    4. Danville - 5-1 194 4

    5. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 6-0 166 5

    6. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 136 6

    7. Brownstown - 6-0 102 8

    8. Tippecanoe Valley - 6-0 74 9

    9. Norwell - 5-1 60 NR

    10. Tri-West - 4-2 36 7

    Others receiving votes: Sullivan 16. Western Boone 14. Owen Valley 10. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 4. Jimtown 4. Heritage Hills 2.

     

    2A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 6-0 280 1

    2. Eastbrook - 6-0 244 2

    3. Heritage Christian - 6-0 206 3

    4. Tipton - 6-0 182 4

    5. Eastside - 6-0 166 5

    6. Linton - 6-0 128 6

    7. Andrean - 4-2 122 7

    8. Ev. Mater Dei - 4-2 80 8

    9. Speedway - 5-1 42 10

    10. Monrovia - 5-1 22 NR

    Others receiving votes: Centerville 16. Lafayette Catholic 14. Southmont 14. Lapel 12. Central Noble 4. N. Knox 4. N. Posey 2. LaVille 2.

     

    1A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 6-0 270 1

    2. Monroe Central (2) 6-0 246 2

    3. Adams Central (1) 5-1 236 3

    4. Winamac - 4-0 200 4

    5. S. Putnam - 5-1 154 7

    6. Covenant Christian - 4-2 104 6

    7. S. Adams - 4-2 78 5

    8. Parke Heritage - 4-2 72 9

    9. Springs Valley - 4-1 56 10

    10. Churubusco - 4-2 40 NR

    Others receiving votes: N. Judson 34. Carroll (Flora) 30. Perry Central 16. Sheridan 2. Covington 2.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story