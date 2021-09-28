Tuesday, September 28, 2021 8:20 pm
AP Football poll: Bishop Luers remains 2A No. 1, Leo still 4A No. 2
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A according to this week's AP football poll after improving to 6-0, while Eastside (6-0) remains No. 5 and Central Noble (6-0) received votes.
Leo (6-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A, receiving one first-place vote, while East Noble (3-2) also received votes.
Adams Central (5-1) remains No. 3 in Class A after last week's dismantling of South Adams (4-2), which fell two spots to No. 7. Churubusco (4-2) is back in the top 10 at No. 10.
In Class 5A, Snider (4-1) climbed a spot to No. 6, and Bishop Dwenger rose one spot to No. 8 after ending its two-game slide.
Carroll (5-1) was bumped up a spot to No. 9 in Class 6A, while Warsaw (5-1) received votes.
Norwell (5-1) is back in the top 10 in Class 3A, appearing at No. 9 after beating East Noble last week.
The full poll is listed below:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 278 1
2. Westfield - 5-1 242 2
3. Merrillville (1) 6-0 214 3
4. Carmel - 5-1 188 4
5. Warren Central - 5-1 166 6
6. Hamilton Southeastern - 5-1 126 7
7. Brownsburg - 4-2 122 5
8. Lawrence North - 4-1 78 8
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 5-1 42 10
10. Chesterton - 5-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Fishers 8. Franklin Central 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 6-0 280 1
2. Valparaiso - 6-0 246 2
3. Bloomington South - 6-0 218 3
4. Decatur Central - 5-1 190 4
5. Lafayette Harrison - 5-1 136 8
6. Ft. Wayne Snider - 4-1 128 7
7. Bloomington North - 5-1 88 10
8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 4-2 66 9
9. Concord - 5-1 64 NR
10. Castle - 5-1 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 40. Mishawaka 28. Kokomo 12. Michigan City 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (13) 6-0 278 1
2. Leo (1) 6-0 238 2
3. Jasper - 6-0 208 3
4. Mooresville - 5-1 194 4
5. E. Central - 5-1 164 5
6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 5-1 146 6
7. Ev. Memorial - 5-1 94 8
8. Logansport - 5-0 70 10
9. Indpls Chatard - 2-4 68 9
10. New Prairie - 5-1 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Northview 20. NorthWood 12. E. Noble 10. Martinsville 8. Hobart 6.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (12) 6-0 276 2
2. Indpls Brebeuf (2) 5-1 218 1
(tie) Gibson Southern - 5-1 218 3
4. Danville - 5-1 194 4
5. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 6-0 166 5
6. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 136 6
7. Brownstown - 6-0 102 8
8. Tippecanoe Valley - 6-0 74 9
9. Norwell - 5-1 60 NR
10. Tri-West - 4-2 36 7
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 16. Western Boone 14. Owen Valley 10. Calumet 10. Mishawaka Marian 4. Jimtown 4. Heritage Hills 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14) 6-0 280 1
2. Eastbrook - 6-0 244 2
3. Heritage Christian - 6-0 206 3
4. Tipton - 6-0 182 4
5. Eastside - 6-0 166 5
6. Linton - 6-0 128 6
7. Andrean - 4-2 122 7
8. Ev. Mater Dei - 4-2 80 8
9. Speedway - 5-1 42 10
10. Monrovia - 5-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Centerville 16. Lafayette Catholic 14. Southmont 14. Lapel 12. Central Noble 4. N. Knox 4. N. Posey 2. LaVille 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 6-0 270 1
2. Monroe Central (2) 6-0 246 2
3. Adams Central (1) 5-1 236 3
4. Winamac - 4-0 200 4
5. S. Putnam - 5-1 154 7
6. Covenant Christian - 4-2 104 6
7. S. Adams - 4-2 78 5
8. Parke Heritage - 4-2 72 9
9. Springs Valley - 4-1 56 10
10. Churubusco - 4-2 40 NR
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 34. Carroll (Flora) 30. Perry Central 16. Sheridan 2. Covington 2.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story