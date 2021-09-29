The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 6:50 pm

    Canterbury boys soccer No. 1, Homestead girls soccer No. 2 in latest poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Canterbury (9-1-3) boys soccer team remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A and the Homestead girls are still No. 2 in Class 3A in this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Poll, while the Leo girls rose to No. 10 and Bishop Dwenger boys fell three spots. 

    The Concordia (10-2-3) boys are No. 4 in Class 2A while Bishop Dwenger (8-3-1) fell three spots to No. 9 after losing to Snider and Zionsville last week. 

    The Homestead girls – who have a 13-0 record – trail only Noblesville in the girls 3A rankings this week. 

    The Leo girls (14-0-1) moved up four spots to No. 10 in Class 2A after beating Huntington North and Bishop Dwenger last week. Bishop Chatard remains the top-ranked Class 2A girls team. 

    Canterbury girls soccer (5-6-2) remain the No. 4 Class A team, while Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1) is still No. 18. Heritage Christian remains the top team in Class A. 

    Fishers is once again the top-ranked Class 3A boys team, while Homestead, which was No. 20 last week, fell out of the top 20. 

    Park Tudor is the top-ranked Class A boys team. 

    The full rankings are listed below:

    ISCA Girls Soccer Rankings

    3A

    1. Noblesville

    2. Homestead

    3. Carmel

    4. Hamilton Southeastern

    5. Bloomington South

    6. North Central

    7. Columbus North

    8. Center Grove

    9. Saint Joseph

    10. Zionsville

    11. Castle

    12. Evansville Reitz

    13. Guerin Catholic

    14. Plainfield

    15. Chesterton

    16. East Central

    17. Mt Vernon

    18. Penn

    19. Crown Point

    20. Fishers

     

    2A Girls Soccer

    1. Chatard

    2. Cathedral

    3. Evansville Memorial

    4. Mishawaka Marian

    5. Park Tudor

    6. Brebeuf

    7. Mater Dei

    8. Lawrenceburg

    9. Tri West

    10. Leo

    11. Silver Creek

    12. Heritage Hills

    13. Western

    14. Lafayette Central Catholic

    15. Hamilton Heights

    16. West Lafayette

    17. Culver Academy

    18. Batesville

    19. Hanover Central

    20. Gibson Southern

     

    1A Girls Soccer

    1 Heritage Christian

    2 Evansville Christian

    3 Forest Park

    4 Canterbury

    5 Argos

    6 Providence

    7 Faith Christian

    8 Northeast Dubois

    9 Speedway

    10 Tipton

    11 Andrean

    12 Westview

    13 Oldenburg

    14 Switzerland County

    15 Covenant Christian Demotte

    16 Boone Grove

    17 Cascade

    18 Lakewood Park Christian

    19 Southmont

    20 Monrovia

     

    ISCA Boys Soccer Rankings 

     

    3A

    1. Fishers

    2. Noblesville

    3. Castle

    4. Chesterton

    5. Valparaiso

    6. Penn

    7. Lake Central

    8. Elkhart

    9. Zionsville

    10. Carmel

    11. Hamilton SE

    12. Westfield

    13. Ev. Memorial

    14. Northridge

    15. Perry Meridian

    16. Plainfield

    17. WL Harrison

    18. Munster

    19. Lawrence North

    20. SB Adams

     

    2A 

    1. Canterbury

    2. West Lafayette

    3. Guerin Catholic

    4. Concordia Lutheran

    5. Speedway

    6. Mishawaka Marian

    7. Gibson Southern

    8. Heritage Hills

    9. Bishop Dwenger

    10. Lawrenceburg

    11. Culver Academies

    12. SB St. Joseph

    13. Tri-West

    14. Yorktown

    15. Northwestern

    16. Oak Hill

    17. Bremen

    18. Washington Community

    19. Crawfordsville

    20. Batesville

     

    1A

    1. Park Tudor

    2. Providence

    3. University

    4. North White

    5. Kouts

    6. South Knox

    7. Forest Park

    8. Faith Christian

    9. Jac-Cen-Del

    10. Lutheran (Indpls)

    11. Heritage Christian (Indpls)

    12. Illiana Christian

    13. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

    14. Cascade

    15. South Ripley

    16. Westview

    17. Carroll (Flora)

    18. Northeast Dubois

    19. Switzerland County

    20. Providence Christo Rey

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story