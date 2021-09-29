Wednesday, September 29, 2021 6:50 pm
Canterbury boys soccer No. 1, Homestead girls soccer No. 2 in latest poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Canterbury (9-1-3) boys soccer team remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A and the Homestead girls are still No. 2 in Class 3A in this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Poll, while the Leo girls rose to No. 10 and Bishop Dwenger boys fell three spots.
The Concordia (10-2-3) boys are No. 4 in Class 2A while Bishop Dwenger (8-3-1) fell three spots to No. 9 after losing to Snider and Zionsville last week.
The Homestead girls – who have a 13-0 record – trail only Noblesville in the girls 3A rankings this week.
The Leo girls (14-0-1) moved up four spots to No. 10 in Class 2A after beating Huntington North and Bishop Dwenger last week. Bishop Chatard remains the top-ranked Class 2A girls team.
Canterbury girls soccer (5-6-2) remain the No. 4 Class A team, while Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1) is still No. 18. Heritage Christian remains the top team in Class A.
Fishers is once again the top-ranked Class 3A boys team, while Homestead, which was No. 20 last week, fell out of the top 20.
Park Tudor is the top-ranked Class A boys team.
The full rankings are listed below:
ISCA Girls Soccer Rankings
3A
1. Noblesville
2. Homestead
3. Carmel
4. Hamilton Southeastern
5. Bloomington South
6. North Central
7. Columbus North
8. Center Grove
9. Saint Joseph
10. Zionsville
11. Castle
12. Evansville Reitz
13. Guerin Catholic
14. Plainfield
15. Chesterton
16. East Central
17. Mt Vernon
18. Penn
19. Crown Point
20. Fishers
2A Girls Soccer
1. Chatard
2. Cathedral
3. Evansville Memorial
4. Mishawaka Marian
5. Park Tudor
6. Brebeuf
7. Mater Dei
8. Lawrenceburg
9. Tri West
10. Leo
11. Silver Creek
12. Heritage Hills
13. Western
14. Lafayette Central Catholic
15. Hamilton Heights
16. West Lafayette
17. Culver Academy
18. Batesville
19. Hanover Central
20. Gibson Southern
1A Girls Soccer
1 Heritage Christian
2 Evansville Christian
3 Forest Park
4 Canterbury
5 Argos
6 Providence
7 Faith Christian
8 Northeast Dubois
9 Speedway
10 Tipton
11 Andrean
12 Westview
13 Oldenburg
14 Switzerland County
15 Covenant Christian Demotte
16 Boone Grove
17 Cascade
18 Lakewood Park Christian
19 Southmont
20 Monrovia
ISCA Boys Soccer Rankings
3A
1. Fishers
2. Noblesville
3. Castle
4. Chesterton
5. Valparaiso
6. Penn
7. Lake Central
8. Elkhart
9. Zionsville
10. Carmel
11. Hamilton SE
12. Westfield
13. Ev. Memorial
14. Northridge
15. Perry Meridian
16. Plainfield
17. WL Harrison
18. Munster
19. Lawrence North
20. SB Adams
2A
1. Canterbury
2. West Lafayette
3. Guerin Catholic
4. Concordia Lutheran
5. Speedway
6. Mishawaka Marian
7. Gibson Southern
8. Heritage Hills
9. Bishop Dwenger
10. Lawrenceburg
11. Culver Academies
12. SB St. Joseph
13. Tri-West
14. Yorktown
15. Northwestern
16. Oak Hill
17. Bremen
18. Washington Community
19. Crawfordsville
20. Batesville
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Providence
3. University
4. North White
5. Kouts
6. South Knox
7. Forest Park
8. Faith Christian
9. Jac-Cen-Del
10. Lutheran (Indpls)
11. Heritage Christian (Indpls)
12. Illiana Christian
13. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
14. Cascade
15. South Ripley
16. Westview
17. Carroll (Flora)
18. Northeast Dubois
19. Switzerland County
20. Providence Christo Rey
