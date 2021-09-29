Canterbury boys soccer No. 1, Homestead girls soccer No. 2 in latest poll

The Canterbury (9-1-3) boys soccer team remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A and the Homestead girls are still No. 2 in Class 3A in this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Poll, while the Leo girls rose to No. 10 and Bishop Dwenger boys fell three spots.

The Concordia (10-2-3) boys are No. 4 in Class 2A while Bishop Dwenger (8-3-1) fell three spots to No. 9 after losing to Snider and Zionsville last week.

The Homestead girls – who have a 13-0 record – trail only Noblesville in the girls 3A rankings this week.

The Leo girls (14-0-1) moved up four spots to No. 10 in Class 2A after beating Huntington North and Bishop Dwenger last week. Bishop Chatard remains the top-ranked Class 2A girls team.

Canterbury girls soccer (5-6-2) remain the No. 4 Class A team, while Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1) is still No. 18. Heritage Christian remains the top team in Class A.

Fishers is once again the top-ranked Class 3A boys team, while Homestead, which was No. 20 last week, fell out of the top 20.

Park Tudor is the top-ranked Class A boys team.

The full rankings are listed below:

ISCA Girls Soccer Rankings

3A

1. Noblesville

2. Homestead

3. Carmel

4. Hamilton Southeastern

5. Bloomington South

6. North Central

7. Columbus North

8. Center Grove

9. Saint Joseph

10. Zionsville

11. Castle

12. Evansville Reitz

13. Guerin Catholic

14. Plainfield

15. Chesterton

16. East Central

17. Mt Vernon

18. Penn

19. Crown Point

20. Fishers

2A Girls Soccer

1. Chatard

2. Cathedral

3. Evansville Memorial

4. Mishawaka Marian

5. Park Tudor

6. Brebeuf

7. Mater Dei

8. Lawrenceburg

9. Tri West

10. Leo

11. Silver Creek

12. Heritage Hills

13. Western

14. Lafayette Central Catholic

15. Hamilton Heights

16. West Lafayette

17. Culver Academy

18. Batesville

19. Hanover Central

20. Gibson Southern

1A Girls Soccer

1 Heritage Christian

2 Evansville Christian

3 Forest Park

4 Canterbury

5 Argos

6 Providence

7 Faith Christian

8 Northeast Dubois

9 Speedway

10 Tipton

11 Andrean

12 Westview

13 Oldenburg

14 Switzerland County

15 Covenant Christian Demotte

16 Boone Grove

17 Cascade

18 Lakewood Park Christian

19 Southmont

20 Monrovia

ISCA Boys Soccer Rankings

3A

1. Fishers

2. Noblesville

3. Castle

4. Chesterton

5. Valparaiso

6. Penn

7. Lake Central

8. Elkhart

9. Zionsville

10. Carmel

11. Hamilton SE

12. Westfield

13. Ev. Memorial

14. Northridge

15. Perry Meridian

16. Plainfield

17. WL Harrison

18. Munster

19. Lawrence North

20. SB Adams

2A

1. Canterbury

2. West Lafayette

3. Guerin Catholic

4. Concordia Lutheran

5. Speedway

6. Mishawaka Marian

7. Gibson Southern

8. Heritage Hills

9. Bishop Dwenger

10. Lawrenceburg

11. Culver Academies

12. SB St. Joseph

13. Tri-West

14. Yorktown

15. Northwestern

16. Oak Hill

17. Bremen

18. Washington Community

19. Crawfordsville

20. Batesville

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Providence

3. University

4. North White

5. Kouts

6. South Knox

7. Forest Park

8. Faith Christian

9. Jac-Cen-Del

10. Lutheran (Indpls)

11. Heritage Christian (Indpls)

12. Illiana Christian

13. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

14. Cascade

15. South Ripley

16. Westview

17. Carroll (Flora)

18. Northeast Dubois

19. Switzerland County

20. Providence Christo Rey