Carroll dominates in first day of tennis sectionals

Carroll tennis opened its state tournament season with a bang, sweeping Northrop on its home courts and winning all five matches 6-0, 6-0 on Wednesday.

Carroll will play Blackhawk Christian, which received a bye, in the sectional semifinals today.

In the other first-round match at Carroll, Leo beat Churubusco 4-1. Leo's No. 1 singles player, junior Aaron Brandenberger (13-5), beat Churubusco's Brady Crick 6-0, 6-0. The Eagles' No. 2 singles player, senior Gavan Haberstock, beat Andrew Roth 6-4, 7-6, to earn the Eagles' lone point. The Lions will face Snider today.

In the Homestead sectional, the Spartans swept Wayne and Canterbury swept Bishop Luers. Both of Homestead's No. 1's – singles player Stephen Meier and doubles team Alex Graber and Matthew Otten – won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Homestead and Canterbury will meet in the sectional finals at 4:30 p.m. today.

In the Norwell sectional, Huntington North beat Bellmont, 3-2, getting wins at No. 2 singles from Jacob Daugherty and at both of the doubles positions. Bellmont's Carson Kitchen and Chase Mickley won at No. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, and Kitchen will advance to the individual tournament as a No. 1 singles player who was undefeated in the tournament when his team was eliminated.

Bluffton swept South Adams, 5-0. The Vikings will face Adams Central today and Bluffton will play host Norwell in the sectional semifinals.

At DeKalb, Fremont eliminated the host and three-time defending champions, beating the Barons 4-1. The Eagles' most commanding win came at No. 2 singles, where Nicholas Miller won 6-0, 6-2. DeKalb's No. 1 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel beat Fremont's Sam Verdin and Isaac Hirschy 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.

Angola beat Prairie Heights, 3-2. Fremont and Angola will play for the sectional title at 5 p.m. today.

In the only East Noble sectional match of the day, West Noble swept Lakeland 5-0. At No. 1 singles, Chris Miller beat Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-2, and Luke Schermerhorn lost just one game against Colton Freeman of Lakeland at No. 3 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. The two Charger doubles teams combined to drop just one game. The Chargers advance to play host East Noble at 5 p.m. today while Central Noble and Westview will meet in the other semifinal.

In the lone first-round match played at Warsaw on Wednesday, Columbia City swept Tippecanoe Valley. The Eagles will face Whitko at 4:30 p.m. today, while Warsaw and Wawasee meet in the other semifinal.

vjacobsen@jg.net