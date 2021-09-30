Homestead, Fremont win sectional titles

No. 17 Homestead won its eighth straight sectional title on Thursday by beating Canterbury 5-0.

Fremont beat Angola 4-1 on Thursday to win the DeKalb sectional, the first sectional title for the Eagles. Fremont's singles players, Ethan Bock, Nicholas Miller and Alex Chilenski all won, dropping just one game among them. Angola's No. 1 doubles team of Connor Libey and Marcus Miller won Angola's lone point.

In the Carroll sectional, Leo beat Snider 4-1 and the No. 10 Chargers beat Blackhawk Christian 5-0, setting up a final matchup between Carroll and Leo on Friday. Carroll's No. 1 singles player Griffin Martin and No. 3 singles player Brian Mason each won 6-0, 6-0. Leo's No. 1 singles player Aaron Brandenberger beat Snider's Seth Geisleman, 6-0, 6-0, and Snider got it's lone point at No. 2 singles with a win by senior Aaron Fenn. Leo's No. 3 singles player Isaac Copeland dropped his first set to Max Springer but rebounded to win 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(5).

In the Concordia sectional, the Cadets swept New Haven 5-0 and Bishop Dwenger beat South Side 5-0, and the two will play each other in the sectional finals at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

At the Norwell sectional, Huntington North beat Adams Central and Norwell beat Bluffton, both 4-1. Huntington North's Jacob Daugherty won in three sets at No. 2 singles, as did the Vikings No. 1 doubles team of Matthew Weill and Reid Eckert. Spencer Gerber of Adams Central won the Jets' lone point at No. 3 singles. Bluffton won its only match of the day in three sets at No. 2 doubles, where Blake Moser and Preston Daugherty beat Norwell's Brason Chaney and Kaden Graft. The sectional final will be held Friday at 4:30 p.m.

At East Noble, the Knights beat West Noble 4-1, winning every position except for No. 3 singles, where Luke Schermerhorn beat Grant Schermerhorn 6-2, 6-2. East Noble's Vittorio Bono beat Chris Miller 6-0, 6-2, and the Knights No. 2 singles player Nolan Ogle beat Nathan Shaw 6-3, 6-0. Central Noble was swept by Westview in the other semifinal.

In the Warsaw sectional, the Wawasee beat the Tigers 3-2, ending a streak of Warsaw sectional titles that dated back to 2011. Wawasee's Joey Harper beat Warsaw's Tristan Anderson in three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3. Warsaw's No. 2 and 3 singles players, Wilber Boren and Keller Bailey each won their matches, while Wawasee won at both doubles positions (the Warriors' No. 2 doubles team of Ty Brooks and Devon Kuhn also needed a third set, winning 6-3,1-6,6-2.)

Columbia City beat Whitko 5-0 in the other semifinal. Columbia City will play Wawasee for the sectional title on Saturday morning.

