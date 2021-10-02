Carroll, Concordia and Huntington North claim boys tennis sectional titles

Carroll, Concordia and Huntington North all won boys tennis sectional titles on Friday afternoon.

The Chargers (17-2) claimed their 17th sectional title and fourth-straight by sweeping Leo (6-9) on their home courts. At No. 1 singles, Leo junior Aaron Brandenberger pushed winner Carroll junior Griffin Martin in the second set before the Charger won, 6-2, 7-5. The Leo No. 1 doubles team of junior Mike Roselle and senior Lucas Hoekema challenged Carroll sophomore Connor Gibson and junior Matt Kosnik in the first set but couldn't win a game in the second, giving the Chargers a 7-5, 6-0 victory. Carroll's No. 2 singles player Ethan Koeneman beat Leo sophomore Andrew Roth, 6-0, 6-0.

Concordia beat Bishop Dwenger 3-2 in the Concordia sectional, earning their 14th sectional title and first since 2009. The Cadets will now move on to play the Chargers in the Carroll regional tournament, which starts Tuesday.

Huntington North also won in a squeaker, beating Norwell 3-2 at the Knights' home sectional for the ninth sectional title in program history and third straight. The Vikings won at No. 1 singles and both doubles positions: Huntington North's Carson Kitchen beat Norwell's Ethan Ottinger 6-1, 6-0; the Vikings No. 1 doubles team of Matthew Weill and Reid Eckert beat Norwell's Kellen Zimmer and Winston Frauhiger 6-4, 6-0; and at No. 2 doubles Max Fusselman and Ethan Zahn of Huntington North beat Brason Chaney and Kaden Graft of Norwell, 6-3, 6-3. Grant Mishler of Norwell needed three sets to beat Jacob Daugherty at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. The No. 3 singles match needed a tie-breaker for Jaden Payne of Norwell to beat Chase Mickley, 7-6(7-4), 6-2,

Huntington North moves on to face Homestead in the Carroll regional.

East Noble will play Westview in the East Noble sectional final on Saturday, as will Wawasee and Columbia City in the Warsaw finals.

