The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 07, 2021 12:00 am

    East Noble doubles wins in individual tourney

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    East Noble's No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller prevailed in three sets over NorthWood at Concord as part of the Boys Tennis Individual State Tournament. The duo faced a long rain delay after falling behind in the second set, but ultimately won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3,

    They move on to play the No. 1 doubles team from Northridge on Thursday at Concord. 

    East Noble's No. 1 single's player, Vittorio Bona, also claimed an individual sectional championship. He will next play in the individual regional championship on Oct. 16 at LaPorte.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story