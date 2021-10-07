East Noble doubles wins in individual tourney

East Noble's No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller prevailed in three sets over NorthWood at Concord as part of the Boys Tennis Individual State Tournament. The duo faced a long rain delay after falling behind in the second set, but ultimately won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3,

They move on to play the No. 1 doubles team from Northridge on Thursday at Concord.

East Noble's No. 1 single's player, Vittorio Bona, also claimed an individual sectional championship. He will next play in the individual regional championship on Oct. 16 at LaPorte.

