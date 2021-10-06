Northrop boys soccer beats Snider

Mansa Wimes scored two goals and Namik Mehic and Jonathon Vidal scored one each as the Northrop Bruins (14-2) beat Snider 4-2 in a Class 3A Carroll sectional semifinal match on Wednesday.

Snider (9-10) scored the first goal, but Vidal tied the game midway through the first quarter with his back to the goal, sending the ball into the net with a flick of the foot as we was falling. Northrop led 2-1 at halftime and then went up 3-1 15 minutes into the second half.

In the second Carroll semifinal Wednesday, North Side (7-10) beat East Noble (2-14) 4-1. The Bruins and Legends will play at Carroll for the sectional title at 2 p.m. Saturday

Goshen Class 3A Sectional: No. 16 Warsaw fell 3-0 to No. 8 Elkhart in the Goshen semifinal. The Lions scored in the 16th, 21st and 29th minutes, and move on to face No. 6 Penn in the sectional final at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Wawasee Class 2A Sectional: West Noble beat NorthWood 3-1 in the first Wawasee semifinal of the afternoon. Alex Liera of West Noble scored the first goal with just over 13 minutes to play in the first half. In the first minute of the second half, Henry Torres put the Chargers (14-4) up 2-0 on a penalty kick, but NorthWood scored on a penalty of its own after a West Noble handball. After Torres was taken down in the box, Julio Macias scored on yet another penalty for the match's final goal.

In the second match, Angola (4-9) trailed Lakeland 4-1 at halftime and cut the deficit in the second half, finally losing 4-2. West Noble and Lakeland will play for the sectional title at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Class 2A Canterbury Sectional: No. 1 Canterbury (11-1-3) beat Argos (10-7-1) 1-0 via penalty kicks after the two teams were scoreless in regulation and overtime. The Cavaliers beat the Dragons 4-3 in penalty kicks. In the second semifinal, Concordia beat Culver Academies 1-0, so the Cadets and Cavaliers will meet in the sectional finals at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Class 2A Norwell Sectional: After a scoreless first half, Lucas Ciocca scored two second-half goals and Aaron Clark scored one for No. 9 Bishop Dwenger (10-4-2) as the Saints took down Norwell (4-12-1) 3-0. Leo (8-7-2) beat Bellmont (9-7) in the second semifinal, so Bishop Dwenger and Leo will meet in the sectional finals Saturday at 2 p.m.

Class A Wabash Sectional: Wabash beat Lakeland Christian Academy (5-10) 5-0 on Wednesday, and Blackhawk Christian (7-7-3) beat Lakewood Park Christian (0-9-2) 1-0 to set up a final between Wabash and the Braves Saturday at 2 p.m.

Class A Westview Sectional: Central Noble (6-7) had its season ended in a 3-0 lost to host Westview in the sectional semifinals Wednesday.

