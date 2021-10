Bishop Dwenger leads boys, girls All-SAC selections

Bishop Dwenger led both the boys and girls All-SAC soccer selections after claiming the league girls title and finishing second behind Northrop in the boys standings.

The girls soccer first-team All-SAC list includes seven Saints: forwards Leah Reese, Callie Burns and Ellen Hartzog; midfielders Grace Morris and Grace Hein; defender Karley O'Leary and Avery Ledo as an at-large player. The Northrop girls, who went 6-1 in conference, are represented by forward Lydia Herald, midfielder Taylor Foote, defender Liz Farling and goalie Kayden Tassler. Concordia had two first-team honorees, defender Harper Twomey and Reagan Metel, an at-large selection. Snider midfielder Reagan Peterson and Wayne defender Jennifer Nieves-Burgos also earned first-team honors.

The Bishop Dwenger boys, who went 5-2 in conference, have six first-team All-SAC honorees: forward Dominic Cruz, midfielders Lucas Ciocca and Luca Cruz, defenders George Getty and Thomas Stureman and Tyler Yaggy as an at-large selection. Conference champ Northrop is represented by forward Mansa Wimes, midfielder Jarick Aguilar and Jonathon Vidal as an at-large player. Concordia also has three first-team players: forward Elijah Macke, defender Sam Brunow and goalie Garrett Werling. Forward Michael Monterosso Delcid of South Side, midfielder Denilson Pacheco and defender Benito Romero of North Side round out the first team.

The full All-SAC teams are listed below:

2021 All-SAC Girls Soccer

1st Team All-SAC

Kayden Tassler, Northrop, Goalie

Leah Reese, Bishop Dwenger, Forward

Callie Burns, Bishop Dwenger, Forward

Ellen Hartzog, Bishop Dwenger, Forward

Lydia Herald, Northrop, Forward

Grace Morris, Bishop Dwenger, Midfield

Grace Hein, Bishop Dwenger, Midfield

Taylor Foote, Northrop, Midfield

Reagan Peterson, Snider, Midfield

Karley O'Leary, Bishop Dwenger, Defense

Liz Farling, Northrop, Defense

Harper Twomey, Concordia, Defense

Jennifer Nieves-Burgos, Wayne, Defense

Reagan Metel, Concordia, At-Large

Avery Ledo, Bishop Dwenger, At-Large

2nd Team All-SAC

Cierra Maynard, Snider, Goalie

Mady Fleeger, Concordia, Forward

Dana Vicente, South Side, Forward

Myshell Hurse, Wayne, Forward

Sabrina Quintana, Northrop, Forward

Mataya James, Concordia, Midfield

Ja'Niyah Hunt, Snider, Midfield

Alli Snyder-Doctor, Snider, Midfield

Ava Slater, Bishop Dwenger, Midfield

Nidhal Ismaiel, Northrop, Defense

Hannah Zillman, Concordia, Defense

Lily Haraburda, Bishop Dwenger, Defense

Jada Carter, Snider, Defense

Chaya Sirivath, Northrop, At-Large

Isabelle Sherman, Bishop Dwenger, At-Large

Honorable Mention:

Northrop: Dani Bouwers, Ashley Beachy

Snider: Abigail Shinn, Malena Cheesebrew, Lily Ryan

Concordia: Ali Nutter, Campbell Twomey

Wayne: Ruby Foster, Emilia Diaz, Sarai Reyes, Bree Moreno

Bishop Luers: Abigail Hall, Janelle Mondragon, Estphanie Esparaza, Hanna Zapata, Ashley Leon-Maldonado

South Side: Katye Maldonado, Nevaeh Harris, Adriana Lopez

North Side: Juli Escobedo, Emily Bernal-Gutierrez, Lizet Terrones

1st Team All-SAC Boys Soccer

Forwards

1) Dominic Cruz - Bishop Dwenger

2) Michael Monterosso-Delcid - South Side

3) Mansa Wimes - Northrop

4) Elijah Macke - Concordia

Midfielders

1) Jarick Aguilar - Northrop

2) Lucas Ciocca - Bishop Dwenger

3) Luca Cruz - Bishop Dwenger

4) Denilson Pacheco - Snider

Defenders

1) Benito Romero - North Side

2) Sam Brunow - Concordia

3) George Getty - Bishop Dwenger

4) Thomas Stureman - Bishop Dwenger

Goalie

1) Garret Werling - Concordia

At Large

1) Jonathon Vidal - Northrop

2) Tyler Yaggy - Bishop Dwenger

2nd Team All-SAC Boys Soccer

Forwards

1) Namik Mehic - Northrop

2) Devin Derheimer - Concordia

3) Jordy Maldonado-Fernandez - Snider

4) Jesus Parra - North Side

Midfielders

1) Thang Pau - Snider

2) Andony Cruz - South Side

3) Anes Dervisevic - Northrop

4) Troy Vazquez - Bishop Luers

Defenders

1) Nick Hall - Bishop Luers

2) DJ Castaneda - South Side

3) Chase Wennemar - Snider

4) Andrew Perez - Northrop

Goalie

1) David Anderson - Bishop Dwenger

At-Large

1) William Trahin - Bishop Dwenger

2) Ayden Salway - Concordia

Honorable Mention All-SAC Boys Soccer

Concordia

1) Reese Anderson

2) Brennon Burget

3) Aiden Boersma

Bishop Dwenger

1) Noah Thurber

2) William Walter

Bishop Luers

1) Daniel Barron

2) Brandon Munoz

Northrop

1) Miguel Gonzalez

2) Jacob Lewis

3) Alan Aguilar

4) Guillermo Bolanos

North Side

1) Lucas Madden

2) Hendry Vasquez

3) Ryan Nyi

4) Santiago Rascon

Snider

1) Dillon Lambert

2) John Steigmeyer

South Side

1) Nico Lopez

2) Daniel Diaz

3) Ehmu Sah

4) Jack McGinnis

Wayne

1) Anthony Castro

2) Stevent Donis