    Friday, October 08, 2021 5:20 pm

    High school football scoreboard: Week 8

    The Journal Gazette

    Scores from tonight's high-school football games in northeast Indiana. The Journal Gazette will update this as scores come in to us.

    Adams Central at Bluffton

    Carroll at Concordia

    Central Noble at Eastside

    Columbia City at Leo

    DeKalb at Bellmont

    Bishop Dwenger at Snider

    Northrop at North Side

    South Side at Bishop Luers

    Wayne at Homestead

    Fremont at Prairie Heights

    Garrett at Angola

    Heritage at Southern Wells

    Huntington North at Norwell

    Mishawaka at Wawasee

    New Haven at East Noble

    NorthWood at Warsaw

    South Adams at Woodlan

    West Noble at Churubusco

    Whitko at Southwood

