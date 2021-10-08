Homestead's Meier wins individual sectional title

Homestead sophomore Stephen Meier beat Bellmont senior Cole Shifferly 6-1, 6-3, in the Individual Sectional Tournament at Carroll on Thursday.

Meier is now 17-5 this season and 4-0 in the postseason.

Remington Miller and John Paul O'Brien of Bishop Dwenger are the doubles sectional champions.

The sectional champions will move on to the regional tournament at Kokomo on Oct. 16.