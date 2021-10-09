Angola wins 1st XC boys sectional title, South Side girls repeat

LIGONIER – Angola won the first boys cross country sectional title in school history at West Noble on Saturday, led by Hornets senior Izaiah Steury as he claimed his third individual sectional title in 15:37. Angola's Sam Yarnell and Alex Burney finished third and 10th, respectively.

Grant Flora of West Noble was second in the boys race in 16:46.

The Angola boys scored 43 points, followed by Westview and DeKalb with 90 each (Westview took second place based on the finishing place of the sixth runner.) Fourth-place West Noble and fifth-place Churubusco also advance to next week's regional, also at West Noble.

In the girls race, East Noble claimed its seventh sectional title as Knights freshman Addison Lindsey won in 18:52. All five East Noble scorers finished in the top 10 to tally 25 points. Angola junior Gracynn Hinkley was second in 19:45, leading the Hornets to a second-place finish with 84. DeKalb was third with 99 points, Fremont fourth with 105 and West Noble fifth with 125. All will advance to the regional championship.

Bellmont Sectional: The South Side girls, who won the first sectional title in their history last fall, claimed their second on Saturday as Archers senior Lauren Walda claimed the individual title in 19:36.0. Jaclyn Embry took ninth and Merari Williams and Madeline Hensler finished 12th and 13th, respectively, for South Side.

The Archers won with 57 points, and the other teams qualifying for the Marion regional were Norwell (72 points), South Adams (76), Adams Central (91) and Woodlan (120).

Leslie Sprankles of Bluffton finished second in 20:26.4 and will move on as an individual.

On the boys side, Bellmont made it six straight titles, recording a team score of 39. Braves senior Deion Guise won the race in 16:48.6, beating runner-up Andrew Amos of New Haven by 30 seconds. Bellmont also claimed the third-place finisher as Dominic Litchfield recorded a time of 17:28.1.

Bishop Luers was second with 89 points, Norwell third with 91, Bluffton fourth with 104 and Woodlan fifth with 114.

Marion Sectional: Huntington North runners won both the girls and boys races on Saturday as Addison Wiley won in 19:28.7 and senior Harrison Niswander claimed the boys individual title in 16:36.2. Wiley was just the first of a successful Vikings performance for the girls: Johanna Bragg was third, Ella Colclesser was fourth, Elle McDonald seventh and Gracie Fields ninth. The Vikings finished with a score of 24, but no other local teams qualified for the Marion Regional.

Sophomore Sydney McFerrin of Southern Wells finished second in 20:25.1 and will advance as an individual.

Oak Hill won the boys title with 38 points and Huntington North was second with 49.

Manchester Sectional: The Warsaw boys and girls each earned sectional titles on Saturday, as Garrett Hall, Harrison Phipps and Lukas Nier finished second through fourth for the boys and all five scorers for the girls finished in the top 11. Tigers sophomore Josefina Rastrelli won the girls race in 19:28.5, beating the runner-up by nearly 40 seconds.