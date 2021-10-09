Carroll tennis swept by North Central at semistate

The Carroll boys tennis season came to an end Saturday as the No. 10 Chargers lost 5-0 to No. 5 North Central at the Homestead semistate. Carroll's No. 1 singles player Griffin Martin was trailing 6-2, 1-0, when he retired from his match against Alex Antonopoulos. At No. 2 singles, Carroll's Ethan Koeneman lost to Mace Shoults, 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Brian Mason of Carroll lost 6-0, 6-4, to Owen Larrimer. At No. 1 doubles, Carroll's Connor Gibson and Matt Kosnik lost 6-2, 6-1 against Akshay Guttikonda and Maurquis Willingham, and at No. 2 doubles Will Jamison and Collin Saylor of Carroll lost 6-0, 6-0, to Andrew Haggstrom and Caden Lesnick.

Carroll won its first regional title in program history with a 4-1 win over Homestead on Wednesday.