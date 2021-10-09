The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, October 09, 2021 11:30 pm

    Carroll tennis swept by North Central at semistate

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Carroll boys tennis season came to an end Saturday as the No. 10 Chargers lost 5-0 to No. 5 North Central at the Homestead semistate. Carroll's No. 1 singles player Griffin Martin was trailing 6-2, 1-0, when he retired from his match against Alex Antonopoulos. At No. 2 singles, Carroll's Ethan Koeneman lost to Mace Shoults, 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Brian Mason of Carroll lost 6-0, 6-4, to Owen Larrimer. At No. 1 doubles, Carroll's Connor Gibson and Matt Kosnik lost 6-2, 6-1 against Akshay Guttikonda and Maurquis Willingham, and at No. 2 doubles Will Jamison and Collin Saylor of Carroll lost 6-0, 6-0, to Andrew Haggstrom and Caden Lesnick.

    Carroll won its first regional title in program history with a 4-1 win over Homestead on Wednesday. 

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story