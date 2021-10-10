Homestead girls soccer beats Warsaw on PKs

WARSAW – The Warsaw girls took a 1-0 lead over No. 2 Homestead in the Class 3A Warsaw sectional finals on Saturday evening, but the Spartans tied up the game at 1-1 in the second and finally prevailed in penalty kicks.

The Spartans (18-0) have now won four straight sectional titles and 21 overall since 1995.

Noblesville (16-0-1) will travel to Homestead for the regional semifinals on Wednesday evening.

Class 3A East Noble sectional: Carroll beat reigning Class 2A state champion Bishop Dwenger 1-0 in Kendallville on Saturday night to claim their 10th straight sectional title. Malaya Blakely scored the lone goal in the first half on an assist from Leila Mojtahedi in the first half. Carroll will travel to Harrison for the regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Class 2A West Noble sectional: DeKalb and NorthWood were tied 0-0 at halftime of the sectional final, but traded goals in the second half before finally knocking in the go-ahead goal in the final minutes to win 3-2. The Barons will play the winner of the Plymouth sectional on Wednesday.

Class 2A Bellmont sectional: The sectional final between Bellmont and Marion was postponed due to standing water on the field. The game will now be played on Monday starting at 6 p.m.

Class A Westview Sectional: Westview beat Lakewood Park Christian 6-0 in the sectional finals. The Panthers finish the season with a record of 9-2-1.

Class A Blackhawk Christian Sectional: Blackhawk Christian and Canterbury fought to a scoreless draw through regulation time and 14 minutes of overtime, but the Braves prevailed 4-2 in the penalty kick shootout and won their third straight sectional title. They will play at Manchester in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.