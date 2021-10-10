Northrop boys soccer scores six goals to win sectional title

The Northrop boys soccer team scored five second-half goals beat North Side 6-1 in the Class 3A Carroll sectional final on Saturday.

North Side took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, and freshman Namik Mehic scored the first of his two goals with just over a minute to play before halftime. Jacob Lewis, Jarick Aguilar, Mansa Wimes and Anes Dervisevic also scored second-half goals for the Bruins, who claimed their sixth sectional title in school history.

The Bruins will play at Harrison in the regional semifinal on Thursday.

Class 3A New Haven Sectional: Columbia City beat Huntington North 2-1 on Saturday, avenging its only loss of the season, which came against the Vikings on Aug. 31. All three goals came in the second half.

The Eagles (14-1-2) will now host Noblesville in the regional semifinals on Thursday.

Class 2A Wawasee Sectional: West Noble beat Lakeland 4-1 on Saturday for its fifth sectional title since 2012. Henry Torres and Alex Liera each had a goal and an assist, and Julio Macias and Bradyn Barth each scored a goal. Christian Rodriguez had six saves in goal, and then Juan Ibarra took over in the net and made three more.

West Noble will play at Bremen in Thursday's regional semifinal.

Class 2A Norwell Sectional: Bishop Dwenger beat Leo 4-0, scoring two goals in each half to win just its third sectional title. Luca Ciocca scored two goals for the Saints (11-4-2) and Gianluca Cruz and Ethan Roy scored one each. David Anderson made two saves for Bishop Dwenger, and Leo keeper Christian Griewank had 11.

The Saints will host Yorktown in the regional semifinals on Thursday.

Class A Wabash Sectional: Wabash scored one second-half goal to beat Blackhawk Christian 1-0 and end the Braves season with a record of 7-8-3.