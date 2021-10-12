The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 12, 2021

    Concordia beats Leo in sectional opener

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Class 3A Angola sectional started off with an exciting match Tuesday as Concordia (22-9) knocked out Leo (18-13) in five sets, 24-26, 30-28, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12.

    The other two Angola sectional semifinals will be held Thursday. Angola moves on to face Class 3A No. 2 and defending state champion Bishop Dwenger (30-1). The match will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

    Class 2A Bluffton sectional: South Adams (24-8) swept Wabash (21-11) in the sectional opener on Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-21, 25-18. The Starfires move on to face Adams Central (11-16) in the sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.

