Concordia beats Leo in sectional opener

The Class 3A Angola sectional started off with an exciting match Tuesday as Concordia (22-9) knocked out Leo (18-13) in five sets, 24-26, 30-28, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12.

The other two Angola sectional semifinals will be held Thursday. Angola moves on to face Class 3A No. 2 and defending state champion Bishop Dwenger (30-1). The match will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Class 2A Bluffton sectional: South Adams (24-8) swept Wabash (21-11) in the sectional opener on Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-21, 25-18. The Starfires move on to face Adams Central (11-16) in the sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.