IHSAA approves running clock in basketball blowouts

The IHSAA has approved a mercy rule for boys and girls basketball that will take effect starting with the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The new rule states that a running clock will replace regular timing procedures if a team has a lead of 35 or more points at any time after first half. Regular timing procedures cannot resume during the game, even if the losing team narrows the deficit.

The game clock will only stop in the following situations: an official timeout to attend to an injury on the court, a charged timeout called by a team, intermission between the third and fourth quarters and fouls resulting in free throws. Officials may also decide to stop the clock if necessary for safety reasons.

The change was approved during the IHSAA Executive Committee meeting last Thursday, and meeting minutes announcing the change were published on Monday.