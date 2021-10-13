North Side-Concordia football game called off

This Friday's final regular-season game between North Side and Concordia has been canceled, Concordia athletic director Tim Mannigel confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The Cadets (1-7) are looking for a new opponent for this Friday.

Because most Class 5A teams do not play until the second week of the sectional tournaments, North Side (2-6) has more than two weeks until its next scheduled game against Bishop Dwenger on Oct. 29.

If Concordia cannot find a replacement for Friday, the Cadets will next play Northwestern in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Oct. 22.

This is the second canceled game of the SAC season; the South Side-Snider game scheduled for Week 4 was called off because of the number of Archers players in quarantine. That was the first SAC matchup that was not played since the league expanded to 10 members in 2015.