No new opponent for Concordia football

Concordia announced Thursday that it has not been able to reschedule a football game for Friday. Concordia was originally scheduled to play North Side in the final game of the regular season, but the game was canceled on Wednesday because of the number of players in quarantine.

"We did have one school reach out to discuss options regarding Friday; however, it was mutually decided that it wasn't in either schools best interests to play. As a result, we will officially cancel any game we were hoping to play on Friday," Concordia athletic director Tim Mannigel wrote in an email to media outlets.

Concordia will next play Northwestern on Oct. 22 in the first round of the Class 3A sectional tournament.

