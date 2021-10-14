Northrop boys reach soccer regional final

The Northrop boys trailed for much of the Class 3A regional semifinal at Harrison on Thursday but scored three goals in the final 14 minutes to win 3-1 and advance to the regional finals.

The Bruins (16-2) will play No. 2 Noblesville (17-1-1) in Kokomo at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Harrison (15-4-1) went ahead in the fifth minute of the semifinal match, and held the lead for the next 60 minutes of play. But Mansa Wimes scored for the Bruins with 14:15 left on the clock, Jonathon Vidal hit the goal-ahead goal with 1:25 left on the clock and Anes Dervisevic put the exclamation point on the win by scoring a goal with 11 seconds left in the match.

Noblesville 5, Columbia City 0 – At Columbia City, the Millers scored one goal in the first half and then poured on four more in the second half of the Class 3A regional semifinal. The Eagles finish the season with a record of 14-2-2.

West Noble 3, Bremen 2 – At West Noble, the Chargers (16-4) overcame a 1-0 deficit to move on to the Class 2A regional final, where they will face No. 2 West Lafayette (16-1-2) at Mishawaka Marian at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bremen (16-3-1) scored first in the 24th minute on a goal by Jonathan Flores, but with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half West Noble tied the game on a Julio Macias header that was tipped in by Bradyn Barth. Eleven minutes into the second half, Brian Diaz took advantage of a scrum in front of the net to put the Chargers up 2-1. Macias had another assist with just under 7 minutes to play, feeding Henry Torres the strike to go up 3-1. Bremen scored with just under 5 minutes left to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Chargers held the game scoreless from there.

vjacobsen@jg.net