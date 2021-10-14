Starfires name boys basketball coach

Garrett Krieg has been named the new boys basketball coach at South Adams. Krieg was the girls basketball coach for one season at Southwestern in Shelbyville, leading the Spartans to an 18-8 record and a sectional title. Before that, he was a boys basketball assistant at Jay County.

Krieg replaces Josh Hendrixson, who went 28-20 in two years with the Starfires. He is now the head coach at Madison-Grant.

