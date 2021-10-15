Snider volleyball beats Northrop; Woodlan knocks out Garrett

Snider beat Northrop 3-2 in a first-round match at the Class 4A Carroll volleyball sectional on Thursday.

The Panthers (9-24) won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-12, but the Bruins (12-18) came back to win the second two, 26-24 and 25-23. Snider finally snagged the fifth set 15-13 to earn a trip to the sectional semifinal. The Panthers will face North Side (0-19), which received a first-round bye, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Quinn Olding had 15 kills for Northrop in the final Bruins match of the season, while Chesney Garner had two aces, Katie Smith had 35 assists, Claire Foord had 23 digs and Olding and Destiny Bradfield each had three blocks.

In the other Carroll sectional first round match, DeKalb (17-11) swept East Noble (1-21), 25-17, 26-24, 25-20. The Barons will now face Carroll (20-9) in the sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Class 4A Columbia City Sectional: Huntington North (10-20) swept South Side (3-19) in the sectional opener, 25-18, 25-10, 25-8. The Vikings will now face Columbia City (15-14), which received a first-round bye, in the sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In the second semifinal, New Haven (12-18) beat Wayne (1-18) 25-8, 25-9, 25-15. Trystan Casey had eight aces and 25 assists for the Bulldogs, Katerina Koepke had 11 kills, Aariyana Trimm had 11 digs and Katie Carbaugh had two blocks.

The Bulldogs will play Homestead (16-11), which had a first-round bye, in the semifinal at 12:30 p.m Saturday.

Class 4A Concord Sectional: Warsaw (19-13) swept Elkhart (21-11) in a first-round match Thursday and will move on to face Northridge (15-15) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Class 3A Lakeland Sectional: West Noble (7-22) swept Tippecanoe Valley (18-11), 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, in the sectional opener Thursday. Maysie Clouse led the Chargers with nine kills and six aces. Dana Ritchie had 20 assists and Samantha Klages had 24 assists. West Noble will face Jimtown (13-14) in the first sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Wawasee (21-10), which had a first round bye, will face No. 4 NorthWood (29-2) in the second semifinal Saturday. The Panthers swept Lakeland in three sets on Thursday.

Class 3A Angola Sectional: Angola (23-7) beat Bishop Luers (15-13) in three sets in a first-round meeting on Thursday night, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10.

In the second semifinal, Woodlan (22-7) beat Garrett (22-10), 25-22, 25-17, 25-14. Angola and Woodlan will now meet in the second semifinal on Saturday. No. 2 Bishop Dwenger (30-1) will face Concordia, which won in five sets on Tuesday, in the first semifinal.

Class 3A Bellmont Sectional: Norwell won the second and fourth sets to force Jay County to go the distance in an opening-round sectional match on Thursday but ultimately fell 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15.

The Knights finish the season with a record of 11-20. Jay County (15-14) will now play Wapahani in the second semifinal on Saturday. No. 3 Bellmont (25-5), which won in five sets over Heritage on Tuesday, is set to face No. 8 Muncie Burris (24-6), which drew a bye, in the first semifinal.

Class 2A Central Noble Sectional: The Cougars (2-26) lost a marathon opening-round match with Westview (9-20) in five sets, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10.

In the second opening-round match at Central Noble, Eastside (9-16) beat Churubusco (13-16), 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21. The Blazers advance to meet Prairie Heights (23-7).

Class 2A Bluffton Sectional: Whitko (11-20) swept Manchester (9-19) 25-15, 25-19, 25-22, in an opening-round sectional match. Audra Brandenburg led the Wildcats with eight kills and four blocks, Abigail Frank had four aces, Reese Bradford had 19 assists and Frank and Madison Cripe each had 17 digs.

In the second quarterfinal of the night, Bluffton (9-16) swept Canterbury (7-19), 25-21, 25-21, 25-17. Abbey Nusbaumer led the Tigers with nine kills and two blocks, Lauren Reiff had 14 digs and 5 aces, Emma Baumgartner had 26 assists and Maryn Schreiber also had 2 blocks.

Whitko and Bluffton will play in the second semifinal on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m., following the match between Adams Central (11-16) and No. 10 South Adams (24-8).

Class A Blackhawk Christian Sectional: Fremont won Set 3 to keep their season hopes alive, but Blackhawk Christian ultimately prevailed 25-17, 25-18, 24-26, 25-12 on Thursday night to move on to the sectional semifinals. Fremont's season ends with a record of 8-17. The Braves (20-11) will meet Hamilton (0-14), which received a bye, in the sectional semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Lakewood Park Christian (19-7), which received a bye to the second round, will play Elkhart Christian Academy in the second semifinal as the Eagles swept Bethany Christian on Thursday.

Class A Southwood Sectional: The Lakeland Christian Academy (1-8) season ended Thursday in a sweep at the hands of Pioneer, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11.

