Homestead girls headed to semistate

KOKOMO – Madison Morris and Amelia White each scored a second-half goal as Class 3A No. 2 Homestead (20-0) beat Harrison (11-9-2) 2-0 for a regional championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sydney Crouch and Rachel Parrish were each credited with an assist.

This is Homestead's 12th girls soccer regional title, and first since 2018.

Homestead will now face No. 9 South Bend St. Joseph (17-2-1) on Saturday on the St. Joseph home field, which is technically a "neutral site" hosting three semistate matches.

Noblesville 5, Northrop 0 – At Kokomo, the Bruins (16-3) gave up four goals in the first 17 minutes of the Class 3A boys regional final, and this time couldn't comeback to win as they did so many times this season. Northrop finishes the season with 16 wins and 84 goals scored, which are both program records.

Tipton 1, Blackhawk Christian 0 – At Taylor, the Braves (8-9-2) and Blue Devils (10-4) were still tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, but Tipton finally went ahead in the overtime period of the Class A girls soccer regional final.

