Huntington North girls and Bellmont boys win at Marion, Warsaw sweeps

Bellmont senior Deion Guise won the boys regional race at Marion on Saturday to lead the Braves to their third straight regional title while senior Addison Wiley won the girls race to help the Huntington North girls clinch back-to-back regional trophies.

Guise won in 16:10.3, beating runner-up Owen Jackson of Oak Hill by more than 16 seconds. Harrison Niswander of Huntington North was third in 16:45.3. Bellmont won with 51 points, beating Oak Hill's 62. Huntington North, Bluffton and Bishop Luers advance to next week's semistate at Huntington University.

Wiley won her race in 18:54.6, beating second-place finisher Lauren Walda of South Side (19:29.7). The Vikings won with 51 points, and Walda's Archers finished second with 74. The Norwell girls will also advance by finishing fourth as a team.

Also Saturday, the Warsaw boys and girls each won a regional title at the Culver Academies regional. Garrett Hall, Harrison Phipps and Lukas Nier took third through fifth place for the Tigers, and all five scorers came across the line in the top 13.

Josefina Rastrelli finished second overall for the Warsaw girls in a time of 20:01, and the Tigers girls also swept eighth through 10th place.

