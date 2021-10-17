Angola claims sectional volleyball title, Bellmont wins in 5

ANGOLA – The Angola Hornets won their third sectional title Saturday night as they beat Concordia 3-1 in the Angola Class 3A sectional final.

The Hornets (25-7) dropped the third set but got back on track in the fourth to win 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15.

Angola will now face Bellmont in the Norwell regional semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Hornets reached the sectional final by defeating Woodlan (22-8) 3-0. Sophomore Morgan Gaerte had 20 kills against the Warriors in the semifinal.

The Cadets (23-10) shocked Class 3A No. 2 Bishop Dwenger (30-2) in the first semifinal, defeating the Saints 25-22, 26-24, 25-22. The Saints had previously beaten Concordia 3-0 earlier this month. Bishop Dwenger's Eva Hudson had 22 kills in her final match for the Saints, and fellow senior Kristin Bobay had 11. Gabbie Stores had eight total blocks, Hudson and Lexa Zimmerman each had 17 digs and Emma Lyons had 34 assists.

Class 4A Concord Sectional – Warsaw (20-14) beat Northridge in straight sets in the sectional semifinal early Saturday but fell to No. 5 Penn (34-1) in the evening final, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.

Melania Hawblitzel and Abby Sanner each had eight kills for the Tigers in their final match of the season, Kylie Smith has 19 digs and Avery Hales had 24 assists.

Class 4A Columbia City Sectional – Homestead needed four sets but beat Columbia City, 25-16, 15-25, 25-15, 25-15, on Saturday night. The Spartans (18-11) have now won three straight sectional titles.

Homestead will face McCutcheon (27-6) in the Noblesville regional semifinal on Saturday.

The Spartans beat New Haven (12-19) in three sets in the sectional semifinal, and the Eagles (16-15) beat Huntington North (10-21) 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Class 3A Lakeland Sectional – No. 4 NorthWood (31-2) eliminated West Noble (8-23) from the state tournament with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-12 win in the sectional final on Saturday night.

The Chargers beat Jimtown (13-15) in four sets in the morning semifinal, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15.

Class 3A Bellmont Sectional – No. 3 Bellmont won in five sets against Heritage in the sectional opener Tuesday and four sets against No. 8 Muncie Burris (24-7) in the semifinal Saturday morning.

The Braves (27-5) then lost the first two sets against No. 6 Wapahani (26-5) but eventually prevailed in five sets to claim a 16th straight sectional title.

Bellmont will play Angola at the Norwell regional semifinal on Saturday.

Class 2A Central Noble Sectional – Eastside (9-17) was eliminated from the state tournament by Prairie Heights (24-8) in the sectional semifinal on Saturday afternoon, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15. Prairie Heights went on to lose to Fairfield in the sectional final.

Class 2A Bluffton Sectional – No. 10 South Adams (26-8) beat Adams Central (15-17) in three sets in the morning semifinal and then beat Whitko (12-21) 25-18, 25-16, 25-21, in the evening final.

Whitko's Audra Brandenburg led the Wildcats with eight kills and seven blocks in the final match, Brooke Schroeder had three aces, Abigail Frank had 10 digs and Reese Bradford had 14 assists.

The Starfires will face Rossville (17-15) in the Elwood Community regional semifinal on Saturday.

Class A Blackhawk Christian Sectional – The Blackhawk Christian Braves lost the first set against Lakewood Park Christian but came back to win in four sets, 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16, to claim their first sectional title since 2017.

Allie Boyer had 22 kills for the Braves (22-11) in the final, Abbie Cresse had eight total blocks, Emi Woods had 28 digs and Leena Liechty had 38 assists.

Lakewood Park Christian (20-8) beat Elkhart Christian Academy 3-0 in the semifinal earlier on Saturday.

Blackhawk Christian will next face No. 7 Southwood in the Culver Community regional semifinals on Saturday morning.

