Bellmont leads All-NE8 volleyball selections

Northeast 8 Volleyball champion Bellmont (27-5, 7-0 NE8) leads the way with four NE8 Volleyball All-Conference first-team selections. Avery Ball, Emma McMahon, Meg Saalfrank and Paige Busick were all named to the first team, and Lauren Ross was a second-team selection.

The Leo Lions (18-13, 6-1) had three first-team selections: Chloe Pierce, Payton Rolfsen and Zoe Kovach, in addition to second-team honoree Gracen Norris. DeKalb's Hope Moring, Huntington North's Maisyn Robruck and Columbia City's Savanna Reed fill out the rest of the first team.

The full NE8 Volleyball All-Conference teams are listed below:

2021 Northeast 8 Volleyball All-Conference Selections

1st Team

Avery Ball, Bellmont

Chloe Pierce, Leo

Emma McMahon, Bellmont

Hope Moring, DeKalb

Maisyn Robruck, Huntington North

Meg Saalfrank, Bellmont

Paige Busick, Bellmont

Payton Rolfsen, Leo

Savanna Reed, Columbia City

Zoe Kovach, Leo

2nd Team

Brenna Spangler, DeKalb

Carlie Price, Columbia City

Emma Holzinger, Huntington North

Gracen Norris, Leo

Katherina Koepke, New Haven

Keila Garton, Leo

Lauren Ross, Bellmont

Mackinzie Toliver, Norwell

Mollie McCoy, Columbia City

Paige Snider, DeKalb

Honorable Mention

Alexandria Brant, New Haven

Aiva Ring, DeKalb

Arianna Blinn, Norwell

Brooklyn Barkhaus, DeKalb

Jill Whaley, Columbia City

Kinsey Cole, East Noble

Kylie Anderson, East Noble

Nicole Hiday, Norwell

Renee Greving, Huntington North