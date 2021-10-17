The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, October 17, 2021 6:50 pm

    Bellmont leads All-NE8 volleyball selections

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Northeast 8 Volleyball champion Bellmont (27-5, 7-0 NE8) leads the way with four NE8 Volleyball All-Conference first-team selections. Avery Ball, Emma McMahon, Meg Saalfrank and Paige Busick were all named to the first team, and Lauren Ross was a second-team selection. 

    The Leo Lions (18-13, 6-1) had three first-team selections: Chloe Pierce, Payton Rolfsen and Zoe Kovach, in addition to second-team honoree Gracen Norris. DeKalb's Hope Moring, Huntington North's Maisyn Robruck and Columbia City's Savanna Reed fill out the rest of the first team.

    The full NE8 Volleyball All-Conference teams are listed below:

     

    2021 Northeast 8 Volleyball All-Conference Selections

    1st Team

    Avery Ball, Bellmont

    Chloe Pierce, Leo

    Emma McMahon, Bellmont

    Hope Moring, DeKalb

    Maisyn Robruck, Huntington North

    Meg Saalfrank, Bellmont

    Paige Busick, Bellmont

    Payton Rolfsen, Leo

    Savanna Reed, Columbia City

    Zoe Kovach, Leo

     

    2nd Team

    Brenna Spangler, DeKalb

    Carlie Price, Columbia City

    Emma Holzinger, Huntington North

    Gracen Norris, Leo

    Katherina Koepke, New Haven

    Keila Garton, Leo

    Lauren Ross, Bellmont

    Mackinzie Toliver, Norwell

    Mollie McCoy, Columbia City

    Paige Snider, DeKalb

     

    Honorable Mention

    Alexandria Brant, New Haven

    Aiva Ring, DeKalb

    Arianna Blinn, Norwell

    Brooklyn Barkhaus, DeKalb

    Jill Whaley, Columbia City

    Kinsey Cole, East Noble

    Kylie Anderson, East Noble

    Nicole Hiday, Norwell

    Renee Greving, Huntington North 

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  