Sunday, October 17, 2021 6:50 pm
Bellmont leads All-NE8 volleyball selections
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Northeast 8 Volleyball champion Bellmont (27-5, 7-0 NE8) leads the way with four NE8 Volleyball All-Conference first-team selections. Avery Ball, Emma McMahon, Meg Saalfrank and Paige Busick were all named to the first team, and Lauren Ross was a second-team selection.
The Leo Lions (18-13, 6-1) had three first-team selections: Chloe Pierce, Payton Rolfsen and Zoe Kovach, in addition to second-team honoree Gracen Norris. DeKalb's Hope Moring, Huntington North's Maisyn Robruck and Columbia City's Savanna Reed fill out the rest of the first team.
The full NE8 Volleyball All-Conference teams are listed below:
2021 Northeast 8 Volleyball All-Conference Selections
1st Team
Avery Ball, Bellmont
Chloe Pierce, Leo
Emma McMahon, Bellmont
Hope Moring, DeKalb
Maisyn Robruck, Huntington North
Meg Saalfrank, Bellmont
Paige Busick, Bellmont
Payton Rolfsen, Leo
Savanna Reed, Columbia City
Zoe Kovach, Leo
2nd Team
Brenna Spangler, DeKalb
Carlie Price, Columbia City
Emma Holzinger, Huntington North
Gracen Norris, Leo
Katherina Koepke, New Haven
Keila Garton, Leo
Lauren Ross, Bellmont
Mackinzie Toliver, Norwell
Mollie McCoy, Columbia City
Paige Snider, DeKalb
Honorable Mention
Alexandria Brant, New Haven
Aiva Ring, DeKalb
Arianna Blinn, Norwell
Brooklyn Barkhaus, DeKalb
Jill Whaley, Columbia City
Kinsey Cole, East Noble
Kylie Anderson, East Noble
Nicole Hiday, Norwell
Renee Greving, Huntington North
