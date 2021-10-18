The Journal Gazette
 
    Bishop Luers sectional game moved to Bishop Dwenger

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers announced Monday that the Knights will play host to the Class 2A sectional opener against Fairfield at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field instead of LuersField. The kickoff has also been moved back to 7:30 p.m.

    The Class 2A No. 1 Knights (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season against Snider at LuersField on Friday. The field was muddy and slippery, and the Knights were held to just 15 points, well below the season average of 44. Bishop Dwenger, which plays in Class 5A, is idle this Friday, plays on artificial turf. 

