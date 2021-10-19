All-ACAC soccer teams revealed

Heritage led the All-ACAC Boys Soccer selections with five first-team players, while South Adams led the girls with four first-team all-conference honorees.

The Heritage boys were represented by defender Lleyton Simmons, midfielders Logan Reece and Alex Martinez, forward Barry Lomow and goalie Leroy Lepper. The Woodlan boys had three first-team honorees: defender Sam Handerson, midfielder Braden Hall and forward Jordan Weatherbe.

The Starfires girls named to the all-conference first team are defender Bekah Patterson, midfielder Adrienne McKean, forward Kristen Wynn and Alison Smith as an at-large player. The Woodlan girls were represented by defenders Austin Gaff and Eliza Leininger and midfielder Emma Dellinger. Heritage forward Libby Cain was also named to the first team.

The full teams are listed below:

All-ACAC Soccer

Boys 2021-2022

First Team

Defender: Lleyton Simmons (Heritage), Sam Handerson (Woodlan), Dylan Knapschafer (Jay County)

Midfielder: Logan Reece (Heritage), Alex Martinez (Heritage), Braden Hall (Woodlan)

Forward: Cristian Marentes (Jay County), Barry Lomow (Heritage), Jordan Weatherbe (Woodlan)

Goalie: Leroy Lepper (Heritage)

At-Large: Gavin Muhlenkamp (Jay County)

Second Team

Defender: Ian Matter (Heritage), Evan Niemeyer (Heritage), Jakob Lowe (Woodlan)

Midfielder: Ethan Klepper (Woodlan), Dylan Marentes (Jay County), Garrett Frecker (Heritage)

Forward: Levi Muhlenkamp (Jay County), Dylan Hale (Heritage), Josh Dowlen (Jay County)

Goalie: Ian Ruiz (Jay County)

At-Large: Jaxon Coomer (Woodlan)

Girls 2021-2022

First Team

Defender: Bekah Patterson (South Adams), Austin Gaff (Woodlan), Eliza Leininger (Woodlan)

Midfielder: Gabi Bilbrey (Jay County), Adrienne MeKean (South Adams), Emma Dellinger (Woodlan)

Forward: Kristen Wynn (South Adams), Libby Cain (Heritage), Mara Bader (Jay County)

Goalie: Tricia Ison (Jay County)

At-Large: Alison Smith (South Adams)

Second Team

Defender: Jayla Conner (South Adams), Alexis Glover (Heritage), Alizabeth Stotler (Jay County)

Midfielder: Abby Zelt (Heritage), Molly Muhlenkamp (Jay County), Kaitlyn McAlexander (Woodlan)

Forward: Macie Hirschy (South Adams), Morgan DeHoff (Jay County), Gabriella Werling (Woodlan)

Goalie: Zoe Eager (Woodlan)

At-Large: Anna Lawson (Heritage)