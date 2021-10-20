The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 20, 2021

    Homestead boys XC returns to Top 25, Spartans girls move up

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Homestead boys are back in the IATCCC top 25 in this week's poll, appearing at No. 18 after winning the West Noble Regional Championship on Friday. 

    The Homestead girls, who ended a two-decade long streak of regional titles by the Carroll Chargers, moved up a spot to No. 13 in this week's poll. The Spartans are the top-ranked local team for both the boys and girls. 

    The Warsaw girls fell a spot to No. 17 despite winning the Culver Academies Regional. East Noble, which took second at the West Noble regional, moved up three spots to No. 18. Carroll, which finished third at West Noble, fell 10 spots to No. 21, and Concordia, which took fourth at West Noble, fell three spots to No. 23. 

    The Cadet boys, who took second at West Noble, dropped eight spots to No. 20. Warsaw remains at No. 23 after winning the Culver Academy boys regional title. 

    Columbus North leads both the boys and girls rankings.

    The full polls are listed below:

    Boys Cross Country Poll 

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. CENTER GORVE

    3. FISHERS

    4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    5. ZIONSVILLE

    6. GOSHEN

    7. NORTHRIDGE

    8. CARMEL

    9. NOBLESVILLE

    10. BREBEUF

    11. WESTFIELD

    12. NORTHVIEW

    13. NORTH CENTRAL

    14. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    15. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    17. MT. VERNON

    18. HOMESTEAD

    19. VALPARAISO

    20. CONCORDIA

    21. FLOYD CENTRAL

    22. LAPORTE

    23. WARSAW

    24. BROWNSBURG

    25. PENN

     

    Girls Cross Country Poll

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. NORTH CENTRAL

    3. FLOYD CENTRAL

    4. WESTFIELD

    5. CARMEL

    6. NOBLESVILLE

    7. NORTHVIEW

    8. CHESTERTON

    9. ZIONSVILLE

    10. VALPARAISO

    11. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    12. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    13. HOMESTEAD

    14. FISHERS

    15. PENN

    16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    17. WARSAW

    18. EAST NOBLE

    19. AVON

    20. JASPER

    21. CARROLL

    22. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    23. CONCORDIA

    24. LAPORTE

    25. LAKE CENTRAL

