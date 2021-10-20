Homestead boys XC returns to Top 25, Spartans girls move up

The Homestead boys are back in the IATCCC top 25 in this week's poll, appearing at No. 18 after winning the West Noble Regional Championship on Friday.

The Homestead girls, who ended a two-decade long streak of regional titles by the Carroll Chargers, moved up a spot to No. 13 in this week's poll. The Spartans are the top-ranked local team for both the boys and girls.

The Warsaw girls fell a spot to No. 17 despite winning the Culver Academies Regional. East Noble, which took second at the West Noble regional, moved up three spots to No. 18. Carroll, which finished third at West Noble, fell 10 spots to No. 21, and Concordia, which took fourth at West Noble, fell three spots to No. 23.

The Cadet boys, who took second at West Noble, dropped eight spots to No. 20. Warsaw remains at No. 23 after winning the Culver Academy boys regional title.

Columbus North leads both the boys and girls rankings.

The full polls are listed below:

Boys Cross Country Poll

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. CENTER GORVE

3. FISHERS

4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

5. ZIONSVILLE

6. GOSHEN

7. NORTHRIDGE

8. CARMEL

9. NOBLESVILLE

10. BREBEUF

11. WESTFIELD

12. NORTHVIEW

13. NORTH CENTRAL

14. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

15. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

17. MT. VERNON

18. HOMESTEAD

19. VALPARAISO

20. CONCORDIA

21. FLOYD CENTRAL

22. LAPORTE

23. WARSAW

24. BROWNSBURG

25. PENN

Girls Cross Country Poll

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. NORTH CENTRAL

3. FLOYD CENTRAL

4. WESTFIELD

5. CARMEL

6. NOBLESVILLE

7. NORTHVIEW

8. CHESTERTON

9. ZIONSVILLE

10. VALPARAISO

11. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

12. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

13. HOMESTEAD

14. FISHERS

15. PENN

16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

17. WARSAW

18. EAST NOBLE

19. AVON

20. JASPER

21. CARROLL

22. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

23. CONCORDIA

24. LAPORTE

25. LAKE CENTRAL