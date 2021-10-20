Wednesday, October 20, 2021 10:50 pm
Homestead boys XC returns to Top 25, Spartans girls move up
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Homestead boys are back in the IATCCC top 25 in this week's poll, appearing at No. 18 after winning the West Noble Regional Championship on Friday.
The Homestead girls, who ended a two-decade long streak of regional titles by the Carroll Chargers, moved up a spot to No. 13 in this week's poll. The Spartans are the top-ranked local team for both the boys and girls.
The Warsaw girls fell a spot to No. 17 despite winning the Culver Academies Regional. East Noble, which took second at the West Noble regional, moved up three spots to No. 18. Carroll, which finished third at West Noble, fell 10 spots to No. 21, and Concordia, which took fourth at West Noble, fell three spots to No. 23.
The Cadet boys, who took second at West Noble, dropped eight spots to No. 20. Warsaw remains at No. 23 after winning the Culver Academy boys regional title.
Columbus North leads both the boys and girls rankings.
The full polls are listed below:
Boys Cross Country Poll
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. CENTER GORVE
3. FISHERS
4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
5. ZIONSVILLE
6. GOSHEN
7. NORTHRIDGE
8. CARMEL
9. NOBLESVILLE
10. BREBEUF
11. WESTFIELD
12. NORTHVIEW
13. NORTH CENTRAL
14. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
15. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
17. MT. VERNON
18. HOMESTEAD
19. VALPARAISO
20. CONCORDIA
21. FLOYD CENTRAL
22. LAPORTE
23. WARSAW
24. BROWNSBURG
25. PENN
Girls Cross Country Poll
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. NORTH CENTRAL
3. FLOYD CENTRAL
4. WESTFIELD
5. CARMEL
6. NOBLESVILLE
7. NORTHVIEW
8. CHESTERTON
9. ZIONSVILLE
10. VALPARAISO
11. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
12. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
13. HOMESTEAD
14. FISHERS
15. PENN
16. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
17. WARSAW
18. EAST NOBLE
19. AVON
20. JASPER
21. CARROLL
22. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
23. CONCORDIA
24. LAPORTE
25. LAKE CENTRAL
